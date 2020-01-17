Former Ryan McCartan of Dove Cameron clarifies cheating accusations

Ryan McCartan It is going backwards.

One day after accusing his ex-fiancee Dove cameron being unfaithful throughout their relationship, the former Disney Channel star took Instagram with a long statement. Entitled "In response to current social media stories," Ryan criticized what he described as the "obscurely misunderstood,quot; result of his previous statements.

"I chose to remain silent about my past because I thought it would be the most effective way to leave it where it belongs," wrote the 26-year-old. "I no longer feel comfortable seeing how the events of my life are so misunderstood. I would like to write fairly and diplomatically about this once and finally."

Ryan, who was engaged to the actress for less than six months in 2016, added: "I think Dove and I fundamentally agree on our relationship with each other. We were young and immature. Our relationship was dysfunctional. We were bad. match ".