Former Ryan McCartan of Dove Cameron clarifies cheating accusations

One day after accusing his ex-fiancee Dove cameron being unfaithful throughout their relationship, the former Disney Channel star took Instagram with a long statement. Entitled "In response to current social media stories," Ryan criticized what he described as the "obscurely misunderstood,quot; result of his previous statements.
"I chose to remain silent about my past because I thought it would be the most effective way to leave it where it belongs," wrote the 26-year-old. "I no longer feel comfortable seeing how the events of my life are so misunderstood. I would like to write fairly and diplomatically about this once and finally."
Ryan, who was engaged to the actress for less than six months in 2016, added: "I think Dove and I fundamentally agree on our relationship with each other. We were young and immature. Our relationship was dysfunctional. We were bad. match ".
And despite having "individual and conflicting perspectives on the dysfunction of our relationship," Ryan said he wants "nothing but the best,quot; for Dove.
"I am grateful for our relationship. I learned what love is by learning what it is not. People can be young and make mistakes. People can grow and separate," he shared. "We are not at war with each other. This vortex of repetitive conflicts is the result of freely and peacefully sharing our individual perspectives on our past, which is almost always followed by a large number of social media posts that create a fight where we don't there is one."
"Any claim of lasting or current conflict between my former partner and I has been methodically fabricated and has no basis," McCartan concluded in part.
Dove has not yet addressed his ex's last appeal, but a cryptic quote he posted on his Twitter account apparently reflected his perspective on Ryan's claims.
"When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you," the quote said. "The wrong information will feel unfair, but stay on top of it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just as you did."
Then she went on to celebrate her 24th birthday along with her current boyfriend, Thomas Doherty.
