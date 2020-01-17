Former MLB pitcher Jack McDowell alleges that the White Sox of the 80s Tony La Russa cheated on camera

%MINIFYHTMLb22be6054317a4050ce9369044c1e5e111% %MINIFYHTMLb22be6054317a4050ce9369044c1e5e112%

Former MLB pitcher and 1993 Cy Young AL winner Jack McDowell alleged in a radio appearance on Friday morning that the White Sox had an illegal bill-stealing operation in the former Comiskey Park at the end from the 1980s, and that Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa was the instigator. of the scheme.

Speaking to WFNZ-AM in Charlotte, where he serves as a baseball coach for the University of Queens, McDowell said the White Sox had a camera focused on the opposite receivers and a light on a Gatorade sign that could be controlled from the office from the manager and presumably that the hitters know what pitches would come.

"I'm going to report this now because I'm getting tired of this crap," McDowell told the station.

McDowell then said that La Russa, who led the White Sox from 1979 to 1986, was the one who installed the system. McDowell debuted with Chicago in 1987, the season after La Russa's departure.

"He was also the head of the first team … with people taking steroids," McDowell said, referring to the decade-long period of La Russa as manager of the Oakland Athletics, which included the management of the infamous steroid users. Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire. "However, he's still in the game winning half a million. No one will go after that."

La Russa worked the last two seasons in a role in the main office with the Red Sox (who are also under investigation for allegations of theft of illegal cartels) after a period in a similar role with the Diamondbacks. He was recently hired by Los Angeles as principal advisor. He was included in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 after a stellar managerial career that included three World Series titles, one with the Athletics and two with the Cardinals.

"These things are getting old, where they attack certain types and leave other people free," McDowell said. "… Everyone who has been in the game knows all this."

McDowell's comments on the White Sox of the 80s came when he explained that illegal poster theft has been going on for decades, but that players, managers and major leagues have collectively decided to look the other way, much like the steroid era.

"Nobody wants to throw anyone under the bus," he said.

McDowell, an All-Star three times, threw in parts of 12 MLB seasons with the White Sox, Yankees, Indians and Angels, compiling a career record of 127-87 with an effectiveness of 3.85 and 27.8 bWAR. In its 1993 Cy Young season, McDowell was 22-10 with a 3.37 and 4.4 bWAR effectiveness. He has been training in Queens since 2018.

Listen to his full interview with WFNZ here.