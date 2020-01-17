Former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di & # 39; Anno will play in a final show before retiring

%MINIFYHTML316f32ae370a6f38c59d1b5c7df1a4a711% %MINIFYHTML316f32ae370a6f38c59d1b5c7df1a4a712%

The former leader of the rock band Iron Maiden is scheduled to perform a final show at a metal festival before leaving the music due to numerous health problems.

Singer Paul Di & # 39; Anno He will play in a final concert at Bromsgrove, the Beermageddon Metal Festival in England after doctors urged him to stop playing.

The ex-Iron maiden Star has reported numerous health problems, particularly the removal of a "rugby ball-sized abscess" from his lungs in 2016 and then underwent knee replacement surgery on both legs, after multiple car accidents. motorcycle, Blabbermouth reported.

Since then, he had to appear seated and, following the advice of doctors, will perform a farewell concert at the musical event this summer of 2020.

"It has been four difficult years waiting to play again," he said in a statement. "I hope to stand for this show, and I'm really looking forward to it. Standing would be great, if not, hell on wheels comes to you!"

For his last concert, Di & # 39; Anno will have the support of the accompaniment band. March idus – named for the instrumental opening song on the Iron Maiden & # 39; s Killers album – which features former members of the group since its early days.

The lineup includes guitarists. Terry Rance Y Terry Wapramand drummer Doug Sampson, with the star ready to play several rarely performed songs.

Di & # 39; Anno led Iron Maiden from 1977 to 1981 and sang in "Soundhouse tapes", his self-titled debut titled" Killers "and the EP" Maiden Japan ".