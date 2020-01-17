Former Bill Cosby lawyer suspended indefinitely after allegedly abusing client funds!

Monique Pressley, the former attorney of the jailed actor, Bill Cosby, was suspended indefinitely from practicing law in Washington D.C. after she allegedly misused her clients' coins.

Pressley worked on Cosby's defense team before they let her go in 2016.

According to the Daily Mail, Pressley was suspended "for disability,quot; one month after a disciplinary lawyer presented "clear and convincing evidence,quot; of her alleged misconduct.

The news outlet reports that three former Pressley clients had accused her of taking retainers and quickly depleting funds for personal expenses without doing any significant work, and then they would ask for more money.

A complaint came from Edwin and Paula Amaker, whom Pressley and her husband knew about the church. The couple hired her in a claim against a former business partner.

According to Paula, he paid Pressley $ 5,000 and an hourly rate of $ 425. Pressley told him that he would deposit the money into a deposit account and withdraw the money as he earned it, but Pressley didn't have a deposit account in that moment according to court documents and, instead, cashed the check one day after receiving it. that.

Pressley told Paula after two months of working on the case that he would probably go to trial. Pressley advised Paula to pay a flat rate of $ 3,000 to complete it, instead of paying the hourly rate. Paula agreed, paid the money. Pressley received a check, which he cashed again.

Paula said that after a year, she was "increasingly upset and desperate because she didn't see any results or evidence that a job was done."

From October 2014 to September 2016, Pressley did not contact Paula. In October, Pressley told the couple that they would have to pay several thousand dollars more for additional expenses. Paula filed a complaint against Pressley, demanding a refund, which says she has not yet received.