Flashback: Justin Timberlake, Sandra Bullock and more at the 2010 SAG Awards

A lot can change in a decade.

In the 10 years that have passed, it shows how 30 rocks Y Crazy men they have gone off the air and it seems that studios are no longer attracted to sandy dramas set in the Middle East or the wild wild west, like True grain or The injured locker. Instead, the outstanding acting category of a cast for the SAG 2020 Awards consists of dark comedies and dramas.

One of the only similarities between the 2010 films is that Quentin TarantinoOnce again he has a nominated movie.

As for television, many of the beloved programs that were nominated are no longer on the air. 30 rocks, Medium, Right handed, Crazy men Since then, more innovative series said goodbye to their devoted fans, leaving room for other shows. Now, the programs that reign come from the transmission services and cable programs alike, including Maid Tale, Strange things Y Big little lies.

Despite all the changes, dozens of 2010 celebrities are nominated 10 years later: Nicole Kidman, Brad Pitt, The list can go on.