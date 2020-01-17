Flashback: Justin Timberlake, Sandra Bullock and more at the 2010 SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
A lot can change in a decade.
In the 10 years that have passed, it shows how 30 rocks Y Crazy men they have gone off the air and it seems that studios are no longer attracted to sandy dramas set in the Middle East or the wild wild west, like True grain or The injured locker. Instead, the outstanding acting category of a cast for the SAG 2020 Awards consists of dark comedies and dramas.
One of the only similarities between the 2010 films is that Quentin TarantinoOnce again he has a nominated movie.
As for television, many of the beloved programs that were nominated are no longer on the air. 30 rocks, Medium, Right handed, Crazy men Since then, more innovative series said goodbye to their devoted fans, leaving room for other shows. Now, the programs that reign come from the transmission services and cable programs alike, including Maid Tale, Strange things Y Big little lies.
Despite all the changes, dozens of 2010 celebrities are nominated 10 years later: Nicole Kidman, Brad Pitt, The list can go on.
To see which stars continue to offer spectacular performances and remember the past, check out the gallery below!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_634x1024-191217133419-634×1024-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057094″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Dianna Agron, Cory Monteith”/>
RAMA DE ANDREAS / Patrick McMullan through Getty Images
Dianna Agron and Cory Monteith
Who else was the # Quinn and Finn team?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_634x1024-191217133300-634×1024-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057093″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Christoph Waltz, Diane Kruger”/>
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Christoph Waltz and Diane Kruger
the Inglorious Bastards The stars and their trophies shared an intimate and adorable moment.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_634x1024-191217133201-634×1024-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057092″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Mindy Kaling”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Mindy kaling
This dress can easily carry the user Late at night Until the night.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_634x1024-191217133051-634×1024-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057091″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Lea Michele”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
read Michele
the Joy Star drew attention with this beautiful blue dress.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_634x1024-191217132930-634×1024-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057090″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Livia Giuggioli, Colin Firth”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Livia Giuggioli and Colin Firth
The husband and wife now separated appeared on the red carpet full of stars.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217132825-1024×759-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057089″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger “/>
ROBYN BECK / AFP through Getty Images
Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger
the Dawson's torrent Star stepped aside to let Diane have her full moment in the spotlight.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_634x1024-191217132720-634×1024-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057087″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Ariel Winter”/>
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Ariel Winter
The 11-year-old girl made a dramatic entrance on the red carpet with her green dress.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_634x1024-191217132634-634×1024-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057086″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Drew Barrymore”/>
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
drew Barrymore
She looked like a (Charlie & # 39; s) Angel He fell from the sky with this navy blue dress.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_634x1024-191217132542-634×1024-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057085″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Penelope Cruz”/>
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Penelope Cruz
The little black dress is a staple of the closet for a reason.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217132436-1024×759-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057084″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Gabourey Sidibe, MoNique”/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Gabourey Sidibe and Mo & # 39; Nique
the Beautiful The stars once again gathered on the SAG stage.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217132333-1024×759-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057083″ alt=”10 years ago SAG – Cast of bastards without glory”/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Inglorious Bastards To emit
If someone deserved a round of applause it was this cast full of stars.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217131508-1024×759-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057082″ alt=”10 years ago SAG – Justin Timberlake, Kate Hudson”/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Justin Timberlake and Kate Hudson
Two of Hollywood's biggest stars took the stage to present one of the show's awards.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217131307-1024×759-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057081″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon”/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Jeff Bridges and Matt Damon
the True grain stars gathered at the SAG 2020 Awards
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217131105-1024×759-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057080″ alt=”SAG 10 Years Aug – The cast of Mad Men”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Crazy men To emit
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_634x1024-191217130955-634×1024-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057079″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Sophia Loren, Alec Baldwin”/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Sophia Loren and Alec Baldwin
The iconic Hollywood actress received a helping hand from 30 rocks star.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_634x1024-191217130725-634×1024-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057078″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Sandra Bullock, Betty White”/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Sandra Bullock and Betty White
Here is a Proposal: These two stars join forces for another movie.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217130405-1024×759-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057077″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Stanley Tucci, Anna Kendrick”/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Stanley Tucci and Anna Kendrick
the Perfect tone Y The Devil Wears Prada The stars came together to present Drew Barrymore with his deserved award.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_634x1024-191217130220-634×1024-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057076″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Cuba Gooding, Christina Applegate”/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Cuba Gooding Jr. and Christina Applegate
This is too good to ignore.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217130040-1024×759-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057075″ alt=”10 years ago SAG – Jeremy Renner, Brian Geraghty, Anthony Mackie”/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Jeremy Renner, Brian Geraghty and Anthony Mackie
the Injured wardrobe The stars gathered for an impressive photo shoot.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217125941-1024×759-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057074″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman, Alec Baldwin”/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman and Alec Baldwin
The worlds collided when the Shameless, Desperate housewives Y 30 rocks The stars stopped to chat.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217125833-1024×759-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057073″ alt=”10 years ago SAG – Jennifer Carpenter, Michael C. Hall”/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall
There were many reasons for him Right handed Stars to celebrate that night. Michael was not only nominated for Best Actor, but he was also in remission for Hodgkin's lymphoma.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217125649-1024×759-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057072″ alt=”SAG 10 Years Aug – The Cast of Glee”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Cast of Joy
In their program, they may have played a group of misfits and outcasts, but in real life these stars were the opposite.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217125521-1024×759-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057071″ alt=”SAG 10 Years Aug – Meryl Streep and actor Jon Hamm”/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Meryl Streep and Jon Hamm
Even someone as famous as Jon Hamm can be amazed when in the presence of Meryl Streep.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_1024x759-191217125307-1024×759-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057070″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Marion Cotillard, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz “/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Women of Nine
Not only did these women appear in Nine, but also Daniel Day Lewis, Judi Dench Y Fergie. Talk about a cast full of stars!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191117 / rs_634x1024-191217125100-634×1024-SAGs10yearsago-gj-12-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057069″ alt=”SAG 10 years ago – Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
We are "obsessed,quot; with this red carpet look.
