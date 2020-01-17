Feel Good Friday: this week's stories that will melt your heart

Ready for an immediate mood boost?
Every Friday, we highlight six stories that will surely brighten your day in our new series, Feel Good Friday, and this week's offers will definitely make you smile.
In Omaha, a generous boss gave a generous gift to one of his employees, while an Avengers star made one of his biggest fan's dreams come true after knowing the impact his superhero character had on the boy. In addition, another child's mission to help animals affected by wildfires in Australia went viral in an important way, raising more than 100 times their intended goal, and two turtles won the hearts of people around the world afterwards. that his inspiring stories made headlines.
And although the holidays are over, we are sharing a story about lonely strangers who gathered last Christmas that would make Grinch's heart grow three sizes.
Here are six moving stories that will surely begin your weekend with a positive note …
Jami sharp
The best boss in the world
When Jeff Bremer, owner of a Taco John franchise in Omaha, learned April Mungia, a 10-year-old employee and single mother of four children, had fallen on hard times, even when her power went out and her car was run over by an uninsured driver, she did everything possible to help her: she bought him a 2010 Ford Escape , with 6 News informing for the first time the moving story.
"I am extraordinarily fortunate to work closely with some notable team members," Jeff told E! News of your kind gesture. "They do a great job serving our guests and I am grateful to be able to help them in times of need."
Explaining that he felt "fortunate to be able to show them how important they are to me," Jeff said he was inspired to buy a car for April because "sometimes people just need good news. I could see that April was fighting and wanted her to she,quot;. know that your Taco John's family supports her. "
Caitlin Colley / GoFundMe
Owen to the rescue!
A 6 year old boy named Owen colley Since the outskirts of Boston, he has raised more than $ 150k to help Australian animals affected by devastating forest fires, far exceeding his initial goal of $ 1,000 through a GoFundMe campaign that has now gone viral.
"Owen was upset about the fires and we wanted to provide him with a way out so he felt he could do something to help," Owen's mother said. Caitlin Colley I exclusively told E! News of your son's initiative to make and sell clay koalas for donations of $ 50 AUD that will go to the South Coast of Wildlife Rescue.
The orders for your clay koalas? Almost at 2,500. "It's a lot and it can be a bit overwhelming," said Caitlin, "but people who are on the ground helping displaced animals, giving them food, taking shelter of it, have it much harder and this is something small we can do." to help make your day a little easier. "
At just 6 years old, Caitlin said Owen is too young to "understand,quot; the amount he has raised so far, "so we explain it in the number of cars or the amount of joeys that can be fed: $ 25 feeds 1 Joey for a month,quot;.
Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Always meet your (super) heroes
And that is why we love Robert Downey Jr. 3,000.
While the host guest The Ellen DeGeneres show, OG Avenger sat down with his biggest fan: Vincent Arambula, a 10-year-old boy with autism whose love for Iron Man helped him regain his ability to speak. After losing his ability to speak when he was only 1 year old, he was diagnosed with autism at the age of 4 years. But when he received an Iron Man mask when he was 6 years old, Vincent finally regained the ability to speak thanks to the confidence that the superhero mask gave him.
He explained to RDJ that the mask "helped me talk and play with imagination … it helped me talk. It helped me hide my identity from the world." At the end of the interview, Robert handed Vincent and his parents a check for $ 20K, and thanked them for being one of the reasons he will miss Tony Stark more, saying: "to talk to mothers and fathers and young people and see how, in one way or another, this had a positive impact on you … it makes all these last years of work worthwhile. I can't thank you enough. "
REUTERS / JIRAPORN KUHAKAN
Meet Goody
Prepare to cry about this story about Goody, the sea turtle, who can finally swim again after receiving a prosthetic fin.
The endangered Thai animal lost its fin years ago after it was entangled in a fishing net and left it motionless, according to Reuters. But now, Goody, who is an olive sea turtle, can "swim easily again, after receiving Thailand's first prosthetic fin last week."
According to Nantarika Chansue, the veterinarian who was part of the team that developed Goody's prosthetic fin, Goody is "swimming much better and learning to use both fins to turn. You can see the difference."
Galapagos National Park Brochure / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
Come on Diego Come on!
Another day, another turtle makes us cry.
At 130, a giant Galapagos tortoise named Diego is returning home after saving his species. How? By breeding 800 offspring, with the population of 15 to 2,000 turtles thanks to Diego. In addition, it is believed that 40 percent of the current turtle population are descendants of Diego.
Now Diego can finally retire after Ecuador's Ministry of Environment announced that he will end the 40-year-old captive breeding program that brought Diego to the island for the first time in the 1960s.
YouTube / Discover Connection
Now that is the Christmas spirit
After spending the holidays alone last year and calling it "one of the worst feelings to experience," Brad Lancaster decided to do something different: organize a Christmas dinner for 50 strangers so they wouldn't be alone. In a YouTube video documenting the experience, the founder of Discover Connection, based in Vancouver, secured the location, funding (starting a GoFundMe campaign), food, gifts and guest list (using social networks, interviews at local news stations and several other avenues)
"And having my Christmas dinner with strangers turned out to be the happiest Christmas I've ever had!" Brad wrote, with the video that shows the 50 people gathered at dinner. So, yes, we believe that Brad has definitely earned a place on the good list by 2020.
