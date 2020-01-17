Farrah Abraham claps again after a violent reaction for letting his daughter Twerk into the chamber – "I am allowing my son to be a child!"

Farrah Abraham turned to social media to share a video of her daughter, Sophia, who is only 10 years old, twerking! As you can imagine, many online users were not on board with the TikTok clip and did not hesitate to criticize her for not letting her be just a girl.

However, the former Teen Mom star not only applauded, but her argument was exactly that: she is "allowing,quot; Sophia to be a girl!

Obviously, she sees things very differently from the hundreds of people her mother embarrassed her for exposing her 10-year-old daughter to predators by letting her dance in such an adult way.

However, as far as Farrah is concerned, Sophia was just playing, as any child should!

While attending the ThinkBIG 2020 Conference presented by the Nazarian Institute, he spoke with The Sun and told the media that: “ It is sad that thousands and millions of other children can act like children and Sophia does not have that attribute of acting as child. I feel that I am allowing my son to be a child and that is first and foremost not. one. '

At the same time, however, Farrah also admitted that the video was not really appropriate either!

‘I said (to my daughter Sophia):‘ I don't think it's appropriate for age because you're doing twerking with your loot ’and she's like‘ mom but all the kids are doing it. I'm like, "Okay, I'll try this for you, but I'm really not about it."

The clip that bothered him so much shows the girl with a cute gray unicorn and a rainbow monkey walking inside the frame.

Ad

Then, with his back to the camera, Sophia starts to twerk while Moneybagg Yo‘s All That plays in the background.



Post views:

0 0