Exclusive of Caglar Soyuncu: make Leicester a home and learn from Kolo Toure | Soccer news







Caglar Soyuncu has had to wait for his time, but, in a decisive season, he tells Sky sports how he is learning from Kolo Toure and how Leicester feels at home.

He is known throughout the Leicester training camp for his jokes: an unexpected block, a playful jab in the ribs, so it is a relief that Caglar Soyuncu offers a gentle handshake, a gentle mehraba greeting in your mother tongue.

There has been time just to unbutton your boots and step on the sliders after the energetic morning session, a defeat against Southampton to exit the system, because the imposing defender is in demand these days.

He is lending his support to a mental health campaign. There is a backup message to deliver to a Turkish television station. And there is a story for one of the leading stars of this season of the Premier League that tells about the patience that is paying off.

Burnley vs Leicester Live

Soyuncu, prankster, fan favorite, ambassador, has always been present this term for a Leicester team that staggered in recent weeks but proved to be a powerful force under the direction of Brendan Rodgers. Only Liverpool has been raped less times and the team is fighting, it seems, with Manchester City for second place.

It is effective and striking, and it is not only disheveled hair and sculpted jaw line, but the elegant physicality of his game, the convincing combination of rudimentary defense and the taking of risks of Cruyff.

He admits it was a "challenge,quot; to replace Harry Maguire after his £ 80 million game to Manchester United last summer, but Chat, how do you pronounce your first name – his teammates settle for & # 39; Cags & # 39 ;: has constantly increased his confidence on and off the field.

"I would say that the most important thing has been to play regularly," he says Sky sports, knowingly smiling at certain questions but answering through a translator while continuing to work on your English. "When you play, you can only improve. The fact that the manager trusts me, that gives me confidence in myself."

"And we had a lot of training," he laughs, thinking about those pranks. "It's a great environment."

Soyuncu is thriving under attack mentality Brendan Rodgers

After several months on the periphery under Rodgers' predecessor, Claude Puel, after a £ 19 million movement from Freiburg in the summer of 2018, Soyuncu is thriving in a very close group that allows its ups and downs and adopts its bold approach in the game.

He wants to be a modern defender in "the best league in the world,quot; and his numbers support the feeling that he is a warrior Y combination of games, combat and composure combined. He heads the ranks of Leicester when it comes to blocks, head clearances, aerial duels but develops attacks with short passes to the feet, as Rodgers encourages him to do, with surprising success.

Leicester de Caglar Soyuncu's statistics highlight his dexterity both in the air and on the ball.

Soyuncu nods when he is told that, in fact, he has made a higher percentage of forward passes than the imperious Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, 33 percent at 30 of Van Dijk, but is a player who seeks to forge his own way, a man more and more sure of himself. identity.

"I'm always looking to learn from other people, but I'm not trying to imitate anyone or become someone," he says firmly. "I am trying to develop my own style. I trust my abilities."

His skills, perfected in the front and midfield during his early years in Turkey, have taken him out of trouble, even if his decision making occasionally leads him to it. Memorably, he left Christian Pulisic baffled, placing the ball over his head next to the corner flag, at Chelsea earlier this season. A double turn at Cruyff, followed by a 40-yard cross-country pass, gave Miguel Almiron of Newcastle the fashionable slip.

"Little hipster things," is as Rodgers puts it. For Soyuncu, it's knowing which bets you can take, when.

The progressive game of Caglar Soyuncu from the back is reflected in its tactile map and sound of passage

"I try to learn something from every game I play. It's about minimizing my mistakes," he admits, recalling the moment he faced Marcus Rashford of Manchester United to award a penalty or couldn't follow Harry Kane.

He is eager to keep improving and is adding versatility to a growing list of qualities. He has played mainly with Jonny Evans in a central defensive match, sometimes in three, usually on the left but occasionally, as was the case against Southampton, on the right. "I do what they tell me! It doesn't matter if I am left or right. The coach is very good tactically. He and his team analyze the opposition and we play accordingly."

Jonny Evans instructs Leicester teammate Caglar Soyuncu

Evans is a constant source of encouragement in the field – "he is always trying to help younger players,quot; – and Soyuncu also feels indebted to Leicester's first team coach and former Arsenal legend Kolo Toure. Toure, who followed Rodgers from Celtic to King Power, is providing individual sessions, as well as those for the Leicester defensive unit, trying to work on its positioning, brand and fixed-piece threat through regular video analysis.

"We all make mistakes … and he tells me when I make mistakes! But he also shows me where I did well. He has played for his national team, played in the Premier League and had a great race. So I'm lucky he plays the same position. "

The 23-year-old has also leaned on Toure's shoulder to lean off the field. "He was very young when he came to England too. He has shared his experience with me, the difficulties he had when he arrived. It is useful to listen."

"Being in Germany before coming to England made it a bit easier to adapt, but Kolo, my teammates, many people in the club have helped me."

Former Arsenal legend Kolo Toure is helping Caglar Soyuncu in Leicester

It is a matter of fact about the challenges of living alone and struggling with the language: a handful of words that venture into English about the January weather as a small talk suggests that British life is acclimatizing very well, but during its Traveling from Izmir to East Midlands, passing through Germany, where he arrived when he was 20, has taken with him the modest values ​​of his first senior club, Altinordu.

There, on the west coast of Turkey, he got off slightly from agricultural tasks while preparing to become the first player of the Turkish second division to move to the Bundesliga, but was surprised at how club bosses defended the importance of provenance: fruits, vegetables Y football players

He emphasizes the value of humility and hard work. "We say in Turkey, it is more important where you make a living than where you were born. You have to make that place your home. And I have made this place my home."

Soyuncu did not speak German or English when he moved to Freiburg

Fans have helped him settle down. "From the first day I arrived I felt the warmth of the followers," he says. "It's not just me, they support the whole team. Winter, summer, at home and abroad, they love their team. When you do it right and you see the fans happy, I feel proud."

Those Leicester fans have the Champions League football once again in their sights and perhaps a triumph of the cup: they will meet Aston Villa at the end of the month for a place in the final of the Carabao Cup.

But after a series of mixed results, Soyuncu's eyes are on Super sunday Burnley clash that he hopes to "start,quot; a winning race similar to October and December, when the victory against the Clarets led to a record eight consecutive wins in the league.

"There is a long way to go," he insists. "We don't talk about goals, we're just concentrating on the next game."

0:23 Brendan Rodgers has no plans to sell any of his Leicester City players this month Brendan Rodgers has no plans to sell any of his Leicester City players this month

It maintains a steel focus when it comes to personal as well as collective perspectives. He has been on the Manchester City exploration radar. There are early conversations about a new and improved Leicester agreement. But what matters now is the feeling of satisfaction, of belonging.

"I am a Leicester player and I am doing my best," he says. "I've done that for every team I've played for. I'm just trying to give my all. Yes, I'm happy. This feels like home."