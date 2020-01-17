Exclusive: Javed Akhtar about love, life and learning.

About writing in movies:

“A successful writer is a latent actor. You have to interpret the character in your mind. First I understand the texture of the movie. Then I internalize it and write the songs to adapt them to the tone and attitude of the film. "

About working with young people

“As long as you're curious to learn, you'll stay alive. The day you think you have all the answers is the end of your creativity. I am working with my children (Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar) and others who are as young as they are. But there is no generation gap between us. In all humility, I say there are many things that understand more than me. And if I can be immodest, there are many things that I understand much better than them. If there is mutual respect, it is a situation in which everyone wins. That also prevents one from becoming obsolete. The day I say, "Come on, children learn from me," that is their end. "

About being a proud father

What makes me happy is that Farhan and Zoya have not achieved success with cheap or mediocre work, but through excellence. Each generation has to go beyond the previous one … People tell me that Farhan looks like me and speaks like me. I can not see that. All children have many of their parents: their values, their sense of aesthetics, their concepts of dignity and self-esteem. It is also a synthesis of what they have inherited and their own understanding of life. Ultimately, the important thing is if they have become decent and bright people. "

About being competitive

Listening to beautifully written songs gives me a lot of happiness. But it also challenges me. I say to myself: ‘Listen, this is the kind of work others are doing. You'd better take off your socks and work better. "If you can't appreciate the work of your contemporaries, it won't grow. But I shouldn't make you insecure. It means the bar is going up. (Laughter) I wish my teammates do a good job and keep raising your prices.It is not an ideal situation when your colleagues do a mediocre job.I love to feel competitive.





About sadness and humor like two sides of the same coin

“My non-cinematographic writings are melancholic. I am often asked why there is so much pain in them. I say that when I'm happy, I have better things to do than write poetry. I write poems only when I am sad. Those who have a melancholic streak develop humor. A car has shock absorbers, which are not made for smooth roads but for potholes and potholes. They make the trip tolerable. So, humor is also the buffer of life. It makes the tests bearable.

About what disturbs him:

“Seeing someone trying to hold on to their dignity in a moment of helplessness, without seeking mercy, is what excites me the most. Knowingly or unknowingly, men often say things that are degrading to women. This insensitivity to gender, class and community disturbs me. ”





In wife Shabana Azmi

“Although it turns out that we are married, we are ultimately friends and colleagues. This fact has remained unchanged. We trust each other; We respect the personalities and personal space of each one. We share our thoughts; We discuss our work, our lives and even take the opinions of others, although we finally decide on our own. We are always there to be together. Actually, ours is a very communicative relationship. He was not aware of it, until others pointed it out. In general, a husband and wife have little to say but Yahan Batein Khatam Hi Nahin Hota Hai.

In his quest for excellence:

“When you start, you want recognition and rewards. And if you're good, your classmates pat your back and the world rewards you. So, after this, why should I fight for excellence? There is only one reason under the sun for that: if in your heart you know you can do better, then you will. Excellence reaches those who have high self-esteem. "





