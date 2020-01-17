Exclusive interview with Mohamed Salah: Adaptation in Liverpool and search for the Premier League title | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7e481a673d2a51f753f411ead98f2d1511% %MINIFYHTML7e481a673d2a51f753f411ead98f2d1512%





Mohamed Salah has scored 14 goals for Liverpool this season

In the reception area of ​​Liverpool's Melwood training camp, you don't have to look far to remember the club's recent success.

The European Cup is mounted on a wall. On the other hand, there is a trophy count that has been updated to reflect the recent victory of the Club World Cup.

No wonder Mohamed Salah is smiling as he walks between the two. The Egyptian has been instrumental in Liverpool's appearance as European and world champions, scoring 85 goals in 132 games so far, and is now helping to lead the charge towards the most coveted prize.

Of course, no one around here is taking anything for granted yet. But Liverpool is 14 points behind Manchester City in second place with a game in hand. Jurgen Klopp's team is setting new standards in their quest for a Premier League crown that has taken a long time to arrive.

Salah missed Liverpool's last clash with Manchester United due to an injury

On Sunday, however, they will face an opponent more motivated than anyone else to stop their charge. The tables have changed Manchester United, but Liverpool have only won two of their last 11 games. His old rivals are the only team that has taken points from them this season. They are also one of only two Premier League teams that Salah has not yet scored.

It is a record that he will be eager to change when he leaves Anfield.

"Fans can see, before and during the game, that they are really excited to play against Manchester United and really want to win it," says Salah. Sky sports having taken a seat in the nearby press room.

"There is great competition and, well, that's important, but as a player you don't have to put more pressure on it. Deep down in your mind, of course, you know that fans push you forward to play better and give even more of what that you have, but you should take it as a normal game. You need to get all three points and continue.

"I think Manchester United plays against me in a different way than other players. They defend against me in a different way. It's a challenge, but I'm happy about that. As long as the team wins, I'll always be happy."

United, of course, is not the only team that has tried to make Salah's life as difficult as possible since his amazing Anfield debut season, when he scored 44 goals, including a record 32 in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live

Additional attention has required some adaptation.

"In the first year when I came here, I was playing more as an extreme," says Salah. "Then, in the second year, it was a real challenge to see what I could do when the other teams came to defend me in the wing, and I knew there would always be two players waiting for me there."

For each game, I try to study the opponent before playing. I try to find in my head the way I am going to score against them. Mohamed Salah

"I had to change my position. Now, sometimes I enter and play more in that part of the field, and sometimes I play number nine. It was a challenge, that change, but I think I am doing well. I finished as top scorer of the team again last season, which is a great thing.

"For each game, I try to study the opponent before playing. I try to find in my head the way I will score against them. I think it is working well because I have scored many goals for the team. I think I am improving a lot and there are a lot of space to improve more. "

Salah established the winner of Roberto Firmino against Tottenham

However, another consequence of setting such extraordinarily high standards for him is that the pressure and expectations on his shoulders have increased. Salah is still scoring at a formidable pace, but there have been times in the last 18 months when even brief dry periods in front of the goal have caused criticism for his form.

"There is always a lot of pressure when you want to play at the highest level, when you want to win trophies and also many individual trophies," he says. "Of course, there is great expectation, but the best way to handle it is to concentrate on your work and do it the right way in each game."

He has certainly succeeded on that front, and although Sadio Mane has assumed a greater share of the scoring burden in the past two seasons, it is often overlooked that Salah contributes much more than goals.

Since arriving at Anfield in 2017, he has created more opportunities and provided more assists than any other Liverpool player in the Premier League. In fact, it ranks first in almost all creative metrics.

Salah ranks first in Liverpool in terms of creativity

Ha, he says, has been an area of ​​focus in the training camp.

"Sometimes people judge you only for your goals, but honestly, (creativity) is something that the player thinks and talks to me a lot. I think my teammates are also happy with that. As long as I feel that I'm creating opportunities and giving them assistance, that's great. Maybe people don't focus much on that, but I like to give assists and score.

"In the last game against Tottenham, I assisted Bobby (Roberto Firmino) and I was very happy that he scored. Without assists, and I don't mean just my assists, you can't win games."

"Also, I can't concentrate too much on scoring or finishing alone, because that means that my game won't really change and my opponents will find out how to defend against me. If I sometimes get the ball and create an opportunity or give a help, I can confuse them. try to be smart. "

That intelligence can be seen in the way he exchanges positions with Mane and Firmino, and although there was a rare flash point at the beginning of the season when Mane reacted angrily to be replaced during Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Burnley, frustrated after Salah had chosen to shoot. To happen to him, there was never a danger of persisting bad feelings.

Salah celebrates a goal with Sadio Mane

Instead, the couple quickly leaves the episode behind them and, along with Firmino, continue to show why they are considered one of the three deadliest strikers in the game. So far this season, they have shot 38 goals between them in all competitions.

Is there not at least one friendly competition over who can score the most?

Salah smiles. "Yes, of course: me," he says, laughing. "No, no, we don't see it that way. If neither of us scores and the game ends zero-zero, which doesn't happen often, we're really angry and it bothers us that. But when we're in the field and we're winning, it's great. "

Mane and Firmino are not the only Liverpool players with whom Salah shares close ties. Klopp described him as "sensational,quot; with his teammates and "very influential,quot; in the locker room, and Salah sees the spirit of the Liverpool team as an important factor in his success.

Salah marked Liverpool's first game in the Champions League final last year

"In my opinion, what I think is that everything starts in the locker room," he says. "The relationships you have with everyone can make a big difference in the field. We all have good relationships and I think that helps us in games and training. It creates a good mood."

It also helps to have a manager in Klopp that is so in tune with the dynamics of the group and the individual needs of its players. Squad players have been sidelined, deftly substitutes when necessary, and higher-ranking stars have increased every time Liverpool needs them most.

That is why Klopp was described as a "father figure,quot; by Mane recently and that is why Salah sees it the same way. "He knows how to treat each of us," he says. "I think it has helped everyone on the team and has also improved us all as players. He has good relationships with all of us."

3:00 Highlights of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Highlights of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Tottenham

Klopp and his players have already secured their place in the history books. That was assured on that heady night in Madrid last year. But there seems to be little chance of losing focus on the search for the next objective. Not when its shape is so implacable. Not when the standards are so high that Jordan Henderson can be seen saying "not good enough,quot; when he leaves the field after a 1-0 victory over the Jose Mourinho Spurs.

"Sometimes you have difficult games, like the Spurs last weekend, but we managed to win that game because of our experience and, for me, as long as we win, I'm fine," says Salah. "I want to win the Premier League and I don't care how we do it in the next 17 games. I just want that trophy, that's the most important thing."

"When I got here, we weren't the best in the league. We finished fourth in my first year, then we were second last season. But every time they asked me what I wanted to achieve, it was always the same: I wanted to win the Premier League. I've always believed that we can achieve it and that is what we are trying to do. If we do the hard work, the rest will come. "

