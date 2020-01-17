WENN / Brian To

Keeping a positive attitude about the end of her six-year marriage with the co-host of & # 39; The Talk & # 39 ;, the former leader of 4 Non Blondes hints that she is ready to move on while maintaining a good relationship with her separated wife .

Up News Info –

Linda Perry maintains a positive attitude towards the end of his six-year marriage with Sara Gilbert. Weeks after his separated wife filed for divorce, the former 4 Non Blondes leader admitted that she sticks to the mantra of "everything happens for a reason" while dealing with the separation.

The 54-year-old woman shared her thoughts when she attended the 10th anniversary charity gala held at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 15. "All I can do is continue my journey," he told PEOPLE, before spilling that his current relationship with his ex is "evolving into something else."

In another interview at the event, the writer and producer of Cristina Aguilera"Beautiful" focused on her son that she shares with the co-host of "The conversation". Crediting Rhodes, 4, for helping her" be patient and have more concentration, "he explained to Us Weekly why having his own son means he can correct his past.

"I can be a great mother and maybe my parents weren't that good. Now I can learn from that and give my son what is great and what I feel I missed in my life," he said. "Each and every one of you who needs care or who did not take care appears and is giving it to this child. It is very healing for your child and for you. Like, I am correcting my parents at this time by being really amazing father ".

Proving that their separation was friendly, Perry and Gilbert attended the event organized by be Penn. Still, the former couple walked to the red carpet separately with the rock singer arriving before the 44-year-old actress. Other stars that come to the gala include Connie britton, Patricia Arquette, Alyssa Milano and rapper G-Eazy.

Perry and Gilbert were married in March 2014. The latter filed for divorce in December 2019, listing the date of their separation as August 13. About a week later, Perry addressed the division, "That doesn't mean … things that end up don't mean that they are finished or that they are wrong. It's just that you're evolving to a different place and that's how I'm seeing it." .