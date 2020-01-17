Eric Bailly: Manchester United triggers a two-year extension in the defender's contract | Soccer news

Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on Sunday, live in Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; Start 4.30pm





Eric Bailly has been out of action after injuring his knee in the preseason

Manchester United has exercised the option of extending the contract of defender Eric Bailly for two years, engaging him with the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Bailly was supposed to be without a contract at the end of the season upon arriving at Old Trafford from Villarreal for £ 30 million in the summer of 2016.

The club has decided to extend the agreement with the Ivory Coast center while returning to action after a serious knee injury suffered in the preseason.

Bailly has not played any competitive games this season and is unlikely to be included in the team to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday live. Sky Sports Premier League.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live

He could return to his first team in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Watford or Tranmere on January 26.

Save 40% when you buy a NOW TV Sky Sports TV pass for only £ 20

Man Utd near £ 60m Fernandes

Manchester United is close to reaching an agreement with Sporting Lisbon to sign Bruno Fernandes in an agreement that could be worth up to 60 million pounds, but it is understood that the measure is not imminent.

2:56 Bruno Fernandes is on the Sporting Lisbon derby team with Benfica on Friday night, but Gary Cotterill of Sky Sports News expects the midfielder to move to Manchester United shortly thereafter. Bruno Fernandes is on the Sporting Lisbon derby team with Benfica on Friday night, but Gary Cotterill of Sky Sports News expects the midfielder to move to Manchester United shortly thereafter.

However, the Portuguese could complete his play after his final appearance for Sporting in Friday's derby with Benfica in Lisbon.

United will pay £ 43m in advance for Portugal's international with an additional £ 17m in potential supplements.

The 25-year-old has also agreed personal terms with United who will see him earn around £ 120,000 per week at Old Trafford.