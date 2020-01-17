Eminem talks about the Kelly machine gun on the surprise album, Name Drops Ariana Grande

WENN / Abel Fermin

Titled & # 39; Music to Be Murdered By & # 39 ;, the new Detroit rapper album also includes a collaboration song with Ed Sheeran, as well as a song presented by Juice WRLD.

Up News Info –

Instead of responding to Nick cannonnumerous tracks of diss, Eminem he decides to change his goal to Kelly machine gun. The Detroit rapper freaked out on the Internet when he surprised them with a new album titled "Music to Be Murdered By," which included an album aimed at the 29-year-old rapper.

The diss appears in his second song "Unaccommodating". Em hits the Young M.A.-characterized, "but when they ask me if the war ended with MGK. Of course I did / I cleaned it of their mortal sins, I am God, I am the Lord, forgive even the devil worshipers / I am moving on but you know your balls they are gone when you are born with Lucifers horns / And you are from Notorious school. "

The enmity of Em and MGK began in 2018, when the first criticized the "Bird box"actor for being thirsty for his daughter Hailie. MGK then responded with his own song called" Rap Devil ", before Em responded with" Killshot ".

Leaving aside his MGK, Em also names the drops Ariana Grande in "Inacomodando". He mentions the tragedy of the bombings at his Manchester concert: "But I'm contemplating screaming & # 39; Bombs away & # 39; in the game / As if I was waiting for an Ariana Grande concert."

<br />

"Music to Be Murdered By" has 20 songs in total and features guest appearances the likes of Ed Sheeran and the afternoon WRLD juice. While the British singer gives his voice in "These Kinda Nights", the deceased rapper joins forces with Em in "Godzilla". Accompanying the release of the album is the music video of one of his tracks, "Darkness". Through the images, Em creates awareness about gun control.

<br />

Em's new album is a continuation of his tenth studio album "Kamikaze", which was also released without notice on August 31, 2018. The album debuted at number 1 on Billboard 200, becoming his ninth album number 1 Consecutive in the United States.