Eminem surprises fans with a new album and a music video that advocates gun control

Rapper Eminem, Grammy winner, surprised fans on Friday with a new album. Without any advertisement or promotion, the 47-year-old singer released the album titled Music to be killed by along with the video of the first single, Darkness.

Eminem announced the new album on Twitter with a photo inspired by Alfred Hitchcock that shows the rapper with a gun and an ax on his head. In the legend he wrote: "It's your funeral …"

There is also a second album cover that shows blood dripping down the side and Eminem in a suit and tie while holding a shovel.

Music to be killed by It is Eminem's eleventh studio album, and has 20 tracks. The video for Darkness It is already causing a serious reaction in social networks because it advocates arms control. Not only does it put viewers in the viewpoint of a mass shooter, but it also shows Eminem asking "when will it end?", While headlines about mass shootings appear on several TV screens.

The video recreates the 2017 Las Vegas shooting when 58 people were killed at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Stephen Paddock was the man who committed that horrible crime from the window of his hotel room.

The man in the video takes prescription pills and drinks vodka in his hotel room before loading a machine gun. Then he shoots concert goers from his window, while Eminem rappes the shooter's internal monologue.

"Leanin,quot; through the window, with Keyser Söze / Finger on the trigger, but I am a licensed owner / No prior convictions, so the loss, the sky is the limit. So my supplies are endless, tied as if I were a soldier / I have them jumping over the walls and climbing fences / Some of them John Travolta, staying alive for centimeters, "says Eminem.

The rapper, also known as Marshall Mathers, asks his fans to help change gun laws in the United States by registering to vote, and included a voting registration link at the end of the video.

The collaborations in the album include the song. Those nights a little with Ed Sheeran and the song Godzilla, which features subsequent rapper Juice WRLD.

The song titled Inconvenient It has also caused some controversy due to the lyrics that refer to the Manchester attack in 2017 at an Ariana Grande concert that claimed the lives of 22 people.

"But I'm contemplating screaming & # 39; bombs & # 39; in the game like I'm out of an Ariana Grande concert waiting," says Eminem in the song, which also mentions Osama bin Laden, the serial killer John Wayne Gacy and the murder victim JonBenét Ramsey

Music to be killed by It is now available for transmission.



