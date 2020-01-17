Eminem Faces Backlash Over Lyrics about Deadly Attack at the Ariana Grande concert

A song about rapper Eminem's new album in which he puts himself in the shoes of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017 in Manchester, England, is receiving widespread criticism from the families of the victims and others.
The song, called "Unaccommodating," is included in the rapper's eleventh album, "Music to Be Murdered By," which was released on Friday. The letter that has caused a negative reaction is:
I'm contemplating shouting "bombs away,quot; in the game
as if I was out of an Ariana Grande concert waiting
Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham denounced the letter, the BBC reported.
"This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful of families and all those affected," Burnham said.
Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was among those killed in the May 22, 2017 attack at Manchester Arena, accused Eminem of using Mrs. Grande's fame.
"Not smart," Mrs. Murray wrote on twitter. "Totally useless."
Eminem's publicist declined to comment.
The attack in the arena, in which the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, a British citizen of Libyan descent, detonated explosives filled with screws, nails and ball bearings, was the deadliest in Manchester since 1996, when a truck bombed by the Irish The republican army destroyed the city.
Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, is no stranger to contentious and provocative letters. "Unccommodating,quot; is the second song in which the rapper has referred to the Manchester attack. He also rapped about it in a freestyle song that he released in 2018
While the reference to the Manchester attack on "Inacomodación,quot; caused the most negative reaction on social networks, Eminem also compares in the song with serial killer John Wayne Gacy and mentions Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Laden.
