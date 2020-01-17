Eminem Faces Backlash Over Lyrics about Deadly Attack at the Ariana Grande concert

A song about rapper Eminem's new album in which he puts himself in the shoes of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017 in Manchester, England, is receiving widespread criticism from the families of the victims and others.

The song, called "Unaccommodating," is included in the rapper's eleventh album, "Music to Be Murdered By," which was released on Friday. The letter that has caused a negative reaction is:

I'm contemplating shouting "bombs away,quot; in the game

as if I was out of an Ariana Grande concert waiting

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham denounced the letter, the BBC reported.

"This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful of families and all those affected," Burnham said.

Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was among those killed in the May 22, 2017 attack at Manchester Arena, accused Eminem of using Mrs. Grande's fame.