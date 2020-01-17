Eminem faces a violent reaction in social networks by referring to the bombing of Ariana Grande Manchester in a new song lyrics

Eminem has just released a new record, Music to be killed by, and rapper fans are elated at the news. However, not everyone is happy with some of the content, a new report from The New York Post revealed.

Apparently, Ariana Grande's dedicated fan base is furious because the rapper refers to the bombing of the 2017 Manchester Arena. The attack killed 23 people during one of Ariana's performances. The new album, released today, follows his latest effort, Kamikaze.

In addition, the 47-year-old rapper also shared the Machine Gun Kelly fight, which was one of the most publicized hip-hop fights in years, apart from the bad blood between Drake and Pusha T.

A fan wrote on Twitter that maybe Eminem could have a little more respect, and not use a "terrorist attack to gain influence." Grande has not yet spoken about the lyrics, and neither has the rapper.

As noted earlier, the new album release of the legendary hip-hop artist was a big surprise to Eminem's huge fan base, who just got a new project two years ago with 2018 Kamikaze, that fans seemed to enjoy much more than the record that came before, Renaissance.

Music to be killed by It's the rapper's eleventh LP, and it just fell today. The record was released without prior notice, similar to Kamikaze marketing style MTBMB also has characteristics of Royce da 5’9 ″ and Anderson. Paak, Don Toliver, Skylar Gray, Young M.A., Ed Sheeran, Juice WRLD, Q-Tip and Black Thought.

Although the album is likely to dominate the charts, it only received a 61/100 from Metacritic, although publications such as The Guardian said it was a better effort than Kamikaze.

A common criticism of the long-standing top chart is the alleged lack of development over the years, in character, theme and temperament. Kamikaze was launched in response to the violent violent reaction against Renaissance, So Eminem was excited by fans of the hip-hop community.



