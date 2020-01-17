Eminem criticized for the lyrics about Ariana Grande and the bombing of Manchester

Guess who is back…
Eminem is under fire for clarifying the bombing of the Manchester concert 2017. In his new song "Unaccommodating,quot;, which appears on his new surprise album Music to be killed by, the rapper used an insensitive letter that compares with the suicide bomber who killed 22 people after attending a Ariana Grande concert.
He rapps, "I'm contemplating screaming,quot; bombs "in the game as if I were out of an Ariana Grande concert." The controversial rapper's letter without regret is followed by the sound of an explosion.
Fans rushed to condemn the lyrics on social media, which made the hashtag #EminemIsOverParty a trend. "I wish I could hear this. This is so low and disgusting. This is not something to joke about money and power! I can't believe this goes through your head," said an annoying fan. tweeted. Another intervened, writing, "I don't see the need to use something that hurts so many to generate money and take it as a mockery, shit #EminemIsOverParty."
Even Eminem fans expressed his outrage: "I love Eminem, but this guy really has a bar in his new song mocking the bombing of the Ariana Grande concert and then he has a blast noise immediately after."
Grande has not yet commented on the lyrics of the rapper "Without me," but she has been very vocal about how tragedy has affected her. A year after the devastating attack, she talked about the aftermath in an emotional interview with TIME, saying: "There are so many people who have suffered so much loss and pain. The processing part will take forever … Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that's why my heart still weighs so much . only day. "
Sobbing, Grande continued: "I wish there were more things I could fix. You think it will be easier to talk about it over time. Or you will make peace with it. But every day I hope that peace comes, and it is still very painful."
While Eminem's lyrics may seem unnecessary at first, it actually coincides with the theme of his eleventh studio album, inspired by the 2017 Las Vegas shoot at the Route 91 Music Festival.
After releasing his new music without warning, rapper "Slim Shady,quot; also released the music video for his song "Darkness." The video mysteriously alludes to the mass shooting, which killed 59 people, representing a shooting at a concert. It also features news broadcasts of other recent mass shootings and urges viewers to vote in favor of gun reform legislation.
"When will this end? When it matters to enough people," the text is read at the end of the video. "Register to vote on vote.gov. Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in the United States." On his website, Eminem also encourages fans to visit armed violence prevention organizations such as Everytown for Gun Safety and Sandy Hook Promise.
