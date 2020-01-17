Eminem criticized for the lyrics about Ariana Grande and the bombing of Manchester

Guess who is back…

Eminem is under fire for clarifying the bombing of the Manchester concert 2017. In his new song "Unaccommodating,quot;, which appears on his new surprise album Music to be killed by, the rapper used an insensitive letter that compares with the suicide bomber who killed 22 people after attending a Ariana Grande concert.

He rapps, "I'm contemplating screaming,quot; bombs "in the game as if I were out of an Ariana Grande concert." The controversial rapper's letter without regret is followed by the sound of an explosion.

%MINIFYHTML474cc8683f0443ff60d0d797dfe2dffa13% %MINIFYHTML474cc8683f0443ff60d0d797dfe2dffa14%

Fans rushed to condemn the lyrics on social media, which made the hashtag #EminemIsOverParty a trend. "I wish I could hear this. This is so low and disgusting. This is not something to joke about money and power! I can't believe this goes through your head," said an annoying fan. tweeted. Another intervened, writing, "I don't see the need to use something that hurts so many to generate money and take it as a mockery, shit #EminemIsOverParty."