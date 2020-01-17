Eminem criticized for insensitive lyrics about the suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert

Instagram

Slim Shady gets very hot on the Internet for referring to the Manchester tragedy that killed many people and injured many more in 2017.

Eminem He has been criticized for his new song "Unccommodating", which features "disgusting" references to the bombing of 2017 in Ariana GrandeIt is the concert of Manchester Arena.

The suicide bomber Salman Ramadan Abedi killed 22 people in the attack on May 22, 2017, and another 50 were injured by the explosion in the lobby while fans left the concert.

Since then, the star opened up about her mental health problems after the attack and was treated for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which means that Eminem's lyrics make reference to the incident on her new surprise album. "Music to be killed by", it didn't go well with his fans.

"But I plan to shout & # 39; bombs away & # 39; in the game / As if I were out of an Ariana Grande concert waiting," the tune says sharply.

The song also features lyrics about the Iraqi tyrant Saddam Hussein, references to the September 11 attacks in the US. UU. And the murdered beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay.

"And you backtrack that as a cowardly act / As a Saudi attack when the towers collapse," he continues. "Look how I'm behaving, they want me to go / They want Jon to help me, I'm not getting comfortable."

Users of social networks criticized the 47-year-old hip-hop star for his insensitive choice in lyrics.

"Eminem is truly pathetic, a rich, weed and middle-aged white man who tries to be rebellious compared to an Islamic terrorist," one fan wrote, while another said: "This is what he considers avant-garde, when everything what he has to do is say that the theory of white privilege is bull to make the feathers fly. "

A third fan added: "Get all the free publicity from the back of a suicide bomber you wanted? Low life feeder! @Eminem. I hope you never step on (Great Britain) #Eminem."

Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, previously referred to the Manchester attack in a freestyle rap in 2018.