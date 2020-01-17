Eminem addresses MGK Beef in a new album!

Eminem surprised fans by releasing a surprise album titled Music To Be Murdered By, where he goes straight to his flesh with rapper Bad Boy, Machine Gun Kelly.

On the track of the album "Unaccommodating,quot; featuring Young M.A, Em rapps:

"But when they ask me if the war ended with MGK? Of course I did / I cleaned it of their mortal sins, I am God, I am the Lord, forgive even the devil worshipers!" he says, obviously referring to MGK's "Rap Devil,quot; disk track.

Em also released a new visual for the song, "Darkness."

Unlike Em's previous battle strokes, there were many who felt that MGK was helping theirs, and the winner of the contest was not as clear as it has been in the past.

During his 2018 Kamikaze interview with Sway, Em talked about meat:

"Do you know you're going through a damn YouTube wormhole? Then I see, & # 39; Machine Gun Kelly talks about Eminem's daughter & # 39;. Then I say, & # 39; What the hell? & # 39; Then He starts doing a press run on Hailie. I wonder, "What the hell?" Me, my man is better to relax. So, that's not why I rejected him. The reason I rejected him is actually much more petty than that. "

"Now I'm in this damn weird thing, because I'm like, & # 39; I have to answer this damn & # 39; and every time I do that, it makes that person, as irrelevant as people say I'm in the hip -hop, I make it bigger when I get into this thing, where I'm like, & # 39; I want to destroy it & # 39; but I don't want to make it bigger either, because now you're a damn enemy. I'll leave it that way. I will do exactly at this moment. "