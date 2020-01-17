Home Entertainment Eminem addresses MGK Beef in a new album!

Eminem addresses MGK Beef in a new album!

Bradley Lamb
Eminem surprised fans by releasing a surprise album titled Music To Be Murdered By, where he goes straight to his flesh with rapper Bad Boy, Machine Gun Kelly.

On the track of the album "Unaccommodating,quot; featuring Young M.A, Em rapps:

"But when they ask me if the war ended with MGK? Of course I did / I cleaned it of their mortal sins, I am God, I am the Lord, forgive even the devil worshipers!" he says, obviously referring to MGK's "Rap Devil,quot; disk track.

