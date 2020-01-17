Ellen DeGeneres' new $ 3 million house is taken from a fairy tale

zillow.com, Bring Patton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images)
Home Sweet Home!
Talk show host Ellen Degeneres and his wife actress Portia De Rossi We are the proud owners of a beautiful new home in Montecito, California. The couple bought the beautiful California home for a robbery. With only $ 3 million, Montecito's unique property contains English Tudor buildings dating from the mid-1700s. The house sits on 1.3 acres of land and has incredible views.
The property has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and at least five fireplaces. In addition, an L & # 39; Orangerie that connects the two barns on the property as well. If you're not jealous yet, the house also has high ceilings and a bar with sink. Portia and Ellen are no strangers to real estate and have multiple properties not only throughout California, but also near the Montecito area.
However, their most recent purchase does not even come close to the incredible luxury of their $ 45 million Villa Santa Barbara they had before putting it on the market in 2017, or the $ 42.5 million house they bought in Los Angeles last May.
The couple bought the house of the lead singer of Maroon 5 Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo. The house is 10,000 square feet with five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms on three floors. In addition, a 2,000 square foot master suite with a one-bed apartment / a guest or staff bathroom.
It can cost a penny, but they can afford it. Ellen was the second highest paid television presenter in 2018, raising an impressive pre-tax of $ 87.5 million. Not to mention, his career earning $ 20 million for his Netflix special Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable. It is safe to say that it is able to splurge some unique properties from time to time.
Who knows what other luxury property 2020 has reserved for the duo!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!