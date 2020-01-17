Ellen DeGeneres' new $ 3 million house is taken from a fairy tale

Home Sweet Home!

Talk show host Ellen Degeneres and his wife actress Portia De Rossi We are the proud owners of a beautiful new home in Montecito, California. The couple bought the beautiful California home for a robbery. With only $ 3 million, Montecito's unique property contains English Tudor buildings dating from the mid-1700s. The house sits on 1.3 acres of land and has incredible views.

The property has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and at least five fireplaces. In addition, an L & # 39; Orangerie that connects the two barns on the property as well. If you're not jealous yet, the house also has high ceilings and a bar with sink. Portia and Ellen are no strangers to real estate and have multiple properties not only throughout California, but also near the Montecito area.

However, their most recent purchase does not even come close to the incredible luxury of their $ 45 million Villa Santa Barbara they had before putting it on the market in 2017, or the $ 42.5 million house they bought in Los Angeles last May.