Eliza Reign says the future tells her that she is going to marry Lori Harvey

%MINIFYHTML15a7cb97f50311eb471e73e35a3ccd6611% %MINIFYHTML15a7cb97f50311eb471e73e35a3ccd6612%

Instagram / WENN / Instagram / Kat Goduco

The alleged baby rapper's mom & # 39; Life Is Good & # 39; He makes the complaint in response to the people who keep telling him that he is & # 39; pressed & # 39; for the couple's trip to Jamaica.

Up News Info –

Does the wedding bell ring? Future Y Lori Harvey? The couple, who just made their relationship public, recently aroused rumors of marriage after their supposed baby, Eliza ReignHe said Thursday, January 16 that the Atlanta rapper once told him that he will marry his social media star girlfriend.

It all started after both Eliza and Cindy Renae, who is also fighting against Future in case of fatherhood, shaded the hip-hop star. Cindy shared on Instagram a photo with some lyrics of Jay Z"Family Feud," which says: "A man who does not care for his family cannot be rich." Eliza clearly agreed with the post when she left an exclamation point in the comments section.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML15a7cb97f50311eb471e73e35a3ccd6613% %MINIFYHTML15a7cb97f50311eb471e73e35a3ccd6614%

This led people to make fun of them and say they are bitter about Future's trip to Jamaica with Lori. People became even more convinced when Eliza criticized rapper "Life is good" during a question and answer session on the social media platform. When asked if Future had taken the DNA test or not, she simply said no. He also noticed that "his ego" was what prevented him from doing so.

Later, he returned to the site again to respond to those who said he is "pressured by Jamaica." Making it clear that it does not affect her in the least, Eliza said: "I will not be mistaken in that. That man has told me that he is going to get married. I just want him to do the right thing for his children ALL OF THEM", Now go see someone who cares. "

Eliza Reign responded to those who said she was & # 39; depressed & # 39; for the trip of Future and Lori Harvey to Jamaica.

The future has not yet reacted to this.

<br />

Lori and Future have been enjoying a vacation in Jamaica to celebrate their 23rd birthday. Recently, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey He shared a video montage of his trip that included scenes of her getting comfortable with rapper "Fine China" in the pool. "Just a little birthday trailer …" he wrote in the caption.