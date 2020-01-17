Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas will lead Team Ineos in the Tour de France | Cycling news





Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas finished first and second in the Tour de France last year

Defending champion Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas will lead the Ineo Team Tour de France challenge this year, but Chief Dave Brailsford said Chris Froome was "craving,quot; a fifth title.

Froome missed the race last year after a clash in training for the Criterium du Dauphine, fracturing his femur, hip, elbow and sternum, but now he's back in training.

In his absence, the Colombian Bernal, then 22, became the youngest winner in more than 100 years, with Thomas, the 2018 champion, in second place.

Chris Froome competed in the Saitama Criterium in Japan in October

In a social media post, Brailsford said they were planning around Bernal and Thomas as co-leaders on the Tour.

"In your plans at this time of the year, you always know that things can change in sports," said Brailsford.

The team manager of the INEOS team, Sir Dave Brailsford, has been speaking before the start of the 2020 season. Listen to your thoughts about the upcoming season, the aspirations of the Grand Tour of the team and a special message for INEOS Team fans. pic.twitter.com/JlLfZvmG0K – INEOS Team (@TeamINEOS) January 16, 2020

"As it is right now, we are seeing Richard (Carapaz) go running the Giro and try to retain his title there, and then Geraint and Egan take on the challenge and focus on the Tour."

Froome is training in a camp in Gran Canaria and is desperate to have the opportunity to try a fifth title of the Tour de France and face Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

Rohan Dennis celebrates on the podium after winning the Elite Men Individual Time Trial at the World Championship in Harrogate

"Of course, Chris (Froome) returns, he still yearns for that great fifth victory and is working very, very hard to return to the level required to be competitive," Brailsford said. "That's what we're working on and that's where we are now. It's a good position to be."

Brailsford also confirmed that the new signing Rohan Dennis, the world time trial champion, would ride the Giro d'Italia with Carapaz, while also focusing on the Tokyo Olympics.