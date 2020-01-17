Edmonton's billboards that show Matthew Tkachuk of Calgary Flames lead to & # 39; Charitable Battle of Alberta & # 39;

No one saw this coming when Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian went to Calgary Flames star Matthew Tkachuk on January 11 in the last installment of the Battle of Alberta.

Since the two turned the rivalry back on, more than 50,000 Canadian dollars have been raised as the dispute between Kassian and Tkachuk went from ice to checkbooks. Charitable donations will be directed toward ALS research in honor of Flames deputy general manager Chris Snow, who is fighting the disease, and a foundation to provide school lunches for children.

It all started when the Flames striker put two aggressive body controls over Kassian in the Calgary 4-3 victory at home last week. Kassian made an exception and then took the matter into his own hands. Seventeen minutes of penalty and a two-game suspension later, the Edmonton Oiler made it clear that the battle was not over.

"He messed with the wrong guy and I don't think he realizes we're in the same division and (I) have a great memory," Kassian told reporters on Tuesday, which caused all Alberta hockey fans They will surround on January 29. Calendars: the day these two will meet next.

So how do we get to charitable donations?

Mohamed Elsaghir, a fan of Flames and (according to him) the second most hated man in Edmonton behind Tkachuk, started a GoFundMe to place posters of the Flames player in Edmonton.

Elsaghir cleared the air for Oilers fans who were not happy saying on twitter: "For fans of the Oilers who sent me nasty emails, this gofundme (sic) campaign was obviously to raise money for ALS as indicated in my previous tweets. There was no way we raised enough money to place several billboards and get approval from the NHL to do this. Grow. "

However, the local radio station CJay92 intervened to take care of billboard costs, which means that all donations could go to the ALS investigation.

The billboards are now going up and donations are still coming. According to reports, at least CA $ 20,000 was raised for "Snowy Strong for ALS,quot; (Chris Snow's organization) due to a Superfan's GoFundMe. The fund will remain open until Sunday.

The story does not end here.

Edmonton resident Samantha Costa donated CA $ 25 to the Calgary Brown Bagging It charity with the note "Hello #Oilers twitter (sic), I have a challenge for you: in response to Flames fans buying a billboard , I have decided to donate to one of your local charities in honor of @ zkassian9! I chose @BrownBaggingIt so that children can get a proper meal and grow to be harder than Tkachuk. "

His tweet had almost two thousand likes at the time of this article. Brown Bagging It tweeted Thursday that a total of 556 donations have raised CA $ 37,069 so far.

The NHL may be struggling to find a solution to the tension in the ice between the two franchises, but as for fan bases outside the ice, competition (charitable) seems to be alive and well.