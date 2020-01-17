Dwayne Johnson regrets not having had time to say goodbye to the late father & # 39; hero & # 39;

WENN / Instar

Days after Rocky Johnson passed away at the age of 75, the star of & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; publishes a heartbreaking tribute in which he admits that the loss left him & # 39; in pain & # 39 ;.

DwayneThe rock& # 39; Johnson has broken his silence to share a moving tribute to his late father, pioneer of wrestling Rocky johnson.

The innovative fighter, nicknamed Soulman, died on Wednesday, January 15 at age 75, and on Friday, his superstar son went to Instagram to remember his beloved father, admitting that the unexpected loss left him "in pain."

He shared an old video of his father in the ring, with a young Dwayne sitting in the stands, and began with a simple "I love you".

Celebrating Rocky's wrestling career, the action man wrote: "You broke the barriers of color, you became a legend of the ring and made your way through this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, looking at you and Worshiping you, my hero from afar. "

Dwayne shared his gratitude for being educated to "always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am," before sharing his pain for not having the chance to say a final goodbye.

"Dad, I wish I had one more chance to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side," he shared. "But you were ripped from me so fast without warning. It disappeared in an instant and you will not return."

"I have pain," the 47-year-old confessed. "But we both know it's just pain and it will happen."

"Now I will carry your mana (spirit) and work ethic with me, since it is time to move on because I have to feed my family and work to achieve it."

"Finally, I want you to rest your pioneer soul, Soulman," Dwayne added. "Without pain, without regret, satisfied and calm. You lived a very complete, very hard life, broke barriers and left everything in the ring."

"I love you dad and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Rest high. #Ripsoulman #rockyjohnson."

The emotional farewell letter to his father was praised by fans and friends online, with his comedy friend. Kevin Hart commenting, "I love you brother" while the actor Terry Crews added, "LOVE AND CONDOLENCES."