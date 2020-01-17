Dove Cameron praises her angel boyfriend in the middle of the drama with her ex boyfriend

Dove cameronboyfriend of Thomas DohertyIt was all for his birthday.
The actress, who turned 24 earlier this week, shared her special surprise through Instagram on Friday.
"There is only photographic evidence of an incredible birthday of adventures and surprises orchestrated by this angel of the earth," he wrote with a photo of the duo enjoying a boat ride. "17 hours of cake, crepes, balloons, flowers, water sports in a private boat / lake, game rooms, pizza, ice cream, a full laser course for us (surprising myself with a lot of my friends / family, some of the which I had not seen in a year or more, all there to label with laser because I really love it) to end the day in my favorite little (secret) cafeteria late at night for apple cider and the pool. in the dark until the last minute, organized to the last detail. I mean, what kind. What I did to deserve this kind of love, I will spend my whole life wondering. "
The sweet post came hours after her ex boyfriend, Ryan McCartan, organized an Instagram question and answer session and accused Cameron of cheating him during his time together. The issue arose after a follower asked the 26-year-old actor about his "proudest,quot; moment.
"In two weeks, my fiance tricked me and left me, I almost died of food poisoning, and Donald Trump he was elected president, "he wrote." I really didn't think that I would be able to overcome that part of my life. I am more proud of the light that came from the darkness. And my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness I had into positive changes in life and a new way forward. "
While Cameron has not commented directly on the accusation, he seemed to allude to it in a cryptic publication. Disney star shared a photo of an appointment that said: "When a toxic person can no longer control you, he will try to control how others see you. The wrong information will feel unfair but will remain above, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just as you did."
"Beautiful," he tweeted along with the message.
He also liked a lot of tweets that showed his support, including one that said: "@DoveCameron I mean that if I were a man I would also be jealous of Thomas."
Cameron and McCartan met on the show Liv and Maddie and made their romance public in 2013. At the beginning of 2016, they were engaged; however, they separated less than six months later.
"Dove has decided that this relationship is not what he wants," Cameron tweeted at the time. "We still love each other very much. Be sensitive, since this is painful."
He also talked about the division during an interview with E! News.
"I'm fine. You know, I love her to death," he said in 2016. "There's a lot of love there. You know, she made a decision that, because I love her, I have to respect her."
At the end of 2016, fans began to wonder if she was dating her Decendents co-star Doherty. Cameron confirmed the romance in 2017.
