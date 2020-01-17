Dove Cameron praises her angel boyfriend in the middle of the drama with her ex boyfriend

While Cameron has not commented directly on the accusation, he seemed to allude to it in a cryptic publication. Disney star shared a photo of an appointment that said: "When a toxic person can no longer control you, he will try to control how others see you. The wrong information will feel unfair but will remain above, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just as you did."

"Beautiful," he tweeted along with the message.

He also liked a lot of tweets that showed his support, including one that said: "@DoveCameron I mean that if I were a man I would also be jealous of Thomas."

Cameron and McCartan met on the show Liv and Maddie and made their romance public in 2013. At the beginning of 2016, they were engaged; however, they separated less than six months later.

"Dove has decided that this relationship is not what he wants," Cameron tweeted at the time. "We still love each other very much. Be sensitive, since this is painful."

He also talked about the division during an interview with E! News.

"I'm fine. You know, I love her to death," he said in 2016. "There's a lot of love there. You know, she made a decision that, because I love her, I have to respect her."