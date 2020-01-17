Dove Cameron is ready to come back to life amid accusations of deception by a former fiance

WENN / Brian To

Shortly after Ryan McCartan published the claims on his social media account, the actress of & # 39; Descendants & # 39; Share a message of positivity with fans on Instagram Stories.

Dove cameron ignored his ex-fiance Ryan McCartanThe claims that she cheated on him while sharing a message of positivity with fans in her Instagram Stories on Thursday night (January 16).

Ryan made headlines on Thursday when he shared a candid post on the social media site, in which he seemed to claim that she cheated on him.

"In two weeks, my fiance tricked me and left me, I almost died of food poisoning, and Donald Trump he was elected president, "he wrote in response to a fan's question about his moment of greatest pride." I really didn't think that I would be able to overcome that part of my life. I am more proud of the light that came from that darkness, and of my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness that I had into positive changes in life and a new way forward. "

Later in the evening, Dove shared his own message, although he did not comment on Ryan's accusations, as he expressed his positive outlook for next year.

"This new decade, 2020 specifically, and my 24th year feel so synergistic and perfect that I can't even express it in words," he wrote. "It's been years since I felt so good, so capable, so strong and so connected, in general and in terms of my relationship with myself. I've been so disappointed and lost, so dark and so sad, and only now I feel that I am starting to find the magic again. That place where I am not afraid of what used to freeze me in an agonizing fear, where I can finally feel safe to rely only on myself and be complete and complete within my own skin. "

"It has been and will continue to be a long road with work only in my own hands, and I always leave room for further growth and connection with my higher self (and therapy), but suddenly I feel & # 39; that & # 39; again Something old, but something new. The difference in energy is amazing. This is new. I feel like I'm ready to start appearing again in life. "

Dove and Ryan met on the set of the Disney program "Liv and Maddie" in 2013, and announced plans to get married in the spring of 2016, before separating only six months later.