Donald Trump received the LSU soccer team on Friday after winning the National College Football Playoff championship earlier this week.

Coach Ed Orgeron and star quarterback Joe Burrow attended when Trump congratulated the Tigers for their remarkable season. LSU was 15-0 while setting school and conference records with its dominant offensive. LSU finished with seven wins against the top 10 AP teams and four wins against the top five AP teams.

Trump made many comments about the success of LSU, but could not resist talking about himself at some times as well. One of those comments was about the political trial trial he is currently facing.

While talking about the Oval Office and the pictures of "some bad,quot; presidents of the past, Trump took a moment to praise himself.

"They got a good one now," he said. "Even though they are trying to accuse the son of a b—, can you believe that?"

After Trump's speech, Burrow handed him a football shirt that had "Trump,quot; on the plate along with the number 45.

Trump joked that he initially thought Burrow was going to hand him the Heisman trophy.

Trump praised LSU and said in part: "This LSU team will be remembered as one of the best in the history of college football."