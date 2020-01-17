Did Rihanna and Hassan Jameel split up?

Roommates, while we wait patiently for Rihanna's long-awaited album, tentatively titled "R9," it seems that some news has just come to the web that suggests that our good sister Rih Rih is back in the market! Us Weekly reports exclusively that Rih and Hassan separated after 3 years of dating.

Now, there is much to go in this Roommates! Apparently, a source close to Rihanna was spilling tea into the magazine and claims that the birds of love are over. I would be lying if I said that this division was shocking, since there have been rumors going around for quite some time that Rihanna and Hassan had finished.

At the end of last year, we reported exclusively that Rih was seen with her old flame Drake in a kind of dinner with invitation. Connoisseurs of the party said that Drake ended up buying her ex-boyfriend and her friend Lyrica (from Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood) some McDonalds because Rih said she was hungry. Now, if you didn't get that tea, you can click HERE!

But anyway, back to tea! Apparently, rumors have been surrounding the couple for quite some time after Rihanna was seen behind the scenes with ASAP Rocky (without Hassan). We don't know the nature of the meeting, but, a few years ago, Rihanna and Asap Rocky sparked dating rumors a few years ago.

Although there has been no official news from Rihanna or Hassan about the state of their relationship, we hope the division is friendly!