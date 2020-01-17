Derby & # 39; will dispute strongly & # 39; EFL's charge for violating profitability and sustainability rules | Soccer news

"The club will argue that filing the charges itself is illegal," Derby said in a statement.







Derby Country has said it will "vigorously dispute,quot; an EFL charge for violating the rules of profitability and sustainability.

The charge is related to the purchase of the club's Pride Park stadium by one of the other companies of the owner Mel Morris before it was leased back to the football club.

The dispute is based on the assessment of Pride Park. Derby's independent real estate consultant valued the stadium at £ 80 million, which was the purchase price they used, which meant that Derby recorded last year's earnings of nearly £ 15 million.

An independent real estate consultant later employed by the EFL valued the stadium much lower than that figure of £ 80 million.

An EFL statement said: "Following a review of Derby County's Profitability and Sustainability (P,amp;S) submissions, the EFL has charged the club for recording losses that exceed the allowable amounts set forth in the EFL regulations for the period of three years ending June 30, 2018. "

Derby issued a statement of his own on Friday, which said: "As a matter of law, the EFL has no right to file any of the charges, as it previously agreed to all the arrangements surrounding the sale of the stadium and has never raised the problem of redemption of the player before The club will argue that the presentation of the charges itself is illegal.

"At all times, the club has acted transparently with the EFL in its presentations for both (Financial Fair Play) / P,amp;S and, with respect to the previous charges, had received written approval for all its presentations with respect to to this legislation. No The EFL has claimed otherwise, but now claims it made a "mistake."

"The stadium was valued by professional appraisers immediately before the transaction. The transaction and valuation were widely discussed with the EFL Executive, who requested a relatively modest price adjustment that was accepted.

"The valuation report was prepared by a reputable, professional and independent company with experience in the industry, which had valued the stadium on two previous occasions, one in 2007 and another in 2013.

"The club discussed the justification of the sale of the stadium with the EFL Executive, before the transaction, supplied and discussed the valuation, and prohibited a small adjustment with respect to its FFP / P,amp;S submissions, the club received approval for written,quot;.

"With respect to the club's player amortization policy, this has been a long-term accounting policy and again was transparently informed to the EFL Executive as part of the club's presentations and these were again approved and signed in writing." .

Derby said that "the written approval of the EFL is the only basis on which a club can be sure that it has met," he added: "These EFL Executive positions cast doubt on this fundamental aspect of governance. The EFL now states that it made a mistake and seeks to punish the club that had the approval of the EFL. Such conduct is neither legal nor fair.

"The EFL may choose to correct what it now sees as an error in its decisions. However, it cannot punish the club for its own mistakes. Therefore, the club must vigorously challenge the charges and the legal right of the EFL to file them." .