Demi Lovato will talk about her overdose on new album

Instagram

It is rumored that the singer of & # 39; Skyscraper & # 39; He addresses his fight against drugs and his journey to rehabilitation in an upcoming studio album that is expected to arrive later this year.

Up News Info –

Demi lovato According to reports, he plans to open his 2018 overdose and a rehabilitation season in a new album, which is expected to fall later this year 2020.

The sources told TMZ that the hitmaker "Confident" is still working on the tracks for the project, with a planned release date for the first half of 2020. The new album will apparently touch its almost fatal overdose in July 2018 and the subsequent time in rehabilitation, and celebrate his sobriety

They added that it is likely that the star will also tour the project, although definitive plans have not yet been signed.

The report comes after it was confirmed that the "Skyscraper" singer would return to the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26. He will also sing the United States National Anthem at the Super Bowl on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Demi returned to be the center of attention last November, when he spoke about his health crisis in a sincere interview at the Teen Vogue Summit, telling editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner: "I've been through a lot of things, and this is really my first public thing, so I'm a little nervous. "

"During the past year, I learned a lot. I feel that I am more in tune with who I am now, where I am today."