Demi Lovato will release her most vulnerable album: all the details

It is Demi lovato getting ready to release your next album?

A source told E! News from the 27-year-old singer "has been working very hard on news music since last year."

"She spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing her album to this day," the source said. "She has worked hard and will be the most vulnerable album she has released."

The source said: "Demi hopes to have the album released by Summer, Fall at the latest."

"She had a very difficult year and has many things she wants to share with her fans through her music," the source continued. "Demi will be expressing her difficulties through sobriety, rehabilitation and will address the overdose in her own creative way. Writing music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to be able to go on tour and reconnect. "