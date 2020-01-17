David Moyes reveals that he held talks with Everton before taking West Ham's job | Soccer news

"I wouldn't deny that I talked to Everton … when it came up, I was excited to take West Ham's job," says Moyes





David Moyes directed the Everton for 11 years before leaving for Manchester United in 2013

West Ham head coach David Moyes revealed that he had conversations with former Everton club before his return to the London stadium.

Moyes, who led the Everton between 2002 and 2013, was a contender to replace Marco Silva at Goodison Park after his dismissal in December.

The Toffees instead named Carlo Ancelotti, and a week later, Moyes was parachuted by West Ham after Manuel Pellegrini was expelled.

Moyes spent seven months in charge at West Ham two seasons ago but, despite saving them from the decline, owners David Sullivan and David Gold did not renew their contract.

"I wouldn't deny talking to Everton. But I wouldn't deny that I knew that West Ham had suggested that there might be an opportunity, and when it came up, I was excited to take West Ham's job, it really was," Moyes said.

"It was something that sometimes made you happy because I think the owners had been big enough to say & # 39; come back & # 39 ;, and I admired them a lot because sometimes it's something difficult to do."

"I have to say that I always hoped to have the opportunity to go back and finish the job. I feel like I have just started."

"If we look at our results, we beat Everton in the last game of the season, we tied with Manchester United, we won at Leicester last Saturday, we started to gain some momentum."

"So I have to go back to that level I was 18 months ago too. It may take time, but I really wanted to have the opportunity to do it again in West Ham."

Darren Randolph will start against Everton after completing his transfer to West Ham this week.

West Ham has doubts about his physical condition about Felipe Anderson and Arthur Masuaku before Saturday's game.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph will make his second debut for the club after rejoining since Middlesbrough, with Lukasz Fabianski out for fifteen days.