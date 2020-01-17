Daniel Farke: Norwich needs & # 39; little miracle & # 39; to ensure the survival of the Premier League | Soccer news

"We definitely have a chance," says the Canarian chief before the Bournemouth Premier League visit to Carrow Road on Saturday

















Daniel Farke says Norwich needs at least seven wins to stay this season

Daniel Farke admits that Norwich City needs a "little miracle,quot; to avoid releasing the Premier League this season.

Farke's team is eight safety points at the bottom of the table and has not had a victory since November.

This weekend they welcome Bournemouth, which is in second place, and they also look for their first victory of 2020.

Farke said: "In order to be allowed to stay in this league, we probably need to win seven of our last 16 games, we know that. So it's a huge task, but a task we want to accomplish. Because we've still have the chance, without any doubt.

"I remember a few years ago when Sunderland was able to beat the best teams in the Premier League and was able to close a big gap and it was a big surprise."

"It shows that in football, everything is possible. Our situation is, of course, difficult, but because there are 16 games left, it is definitely better and easier than Sunderland a few years ago."

"And for that, it means we definitely have a chance and we're working on our little miracle, that's for sure."

Lukas Rupp joined Norwich from Hoffenheim for an undisclosed fee

Norwich has brought two signings so far in January: midfielders Lukus Rupp from Hoffenheim and Ondrej Duda from Hertha Berlin.

Farke added: "It means that each and every player has to comply during training to impress the coach who will be chosen. And it means we have to make incredible and difficult decisions, maybe even strict and strange, when considering quality of the players we also have.

"Sometimes, when you bring a lot of quality, it is exactly the situation we have to do to give us the opportunity to work on this miracle, and because we have a responsibility to try everything."

"We know that we are the helpless and it would really be a small miracle if we can stay in this league, but I also believe that our task is to take off our socks. If it doesn't work, then we accept this."