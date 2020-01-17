Da Brat says he could be the next baby mom of the future!

We all know that Future is known for being the captain of the city boys. She has been a ladies man since she entered the music scene, and Da Brat says she could know why.

The future has had many romances in the industry, the most recent with Lori Harvey, 23, and supposedly has 8 children of 8 different women. Well, it seems that the queen of SoSo Def is ready to be next in line.

Da Brat met Future recently, and she says she understands exactly what has been attracting these women.

"I can't even lie, Future is a lovely, I think I'm pregnant! #Babymama # 23,quot;, the image is subtitled. And although Da Brat is clearly kidding, they know it has to be something about this man that makes everyone go crazy!

Did the future make DA BRAT joke about being his next baby mom? Lmaoooo is really a danger to women everywhere. 😭😭 https://t.co/K8maV9qaCY – EL E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) January 16, 2020

Da Brat is gay right? Wild. The future has too much sauce to do this https://t.co/omDzsh4nuL – J £ (@lmNotGonBeHere) January 17, 2020

Da Brat hasn't been in a public relationship in a minute, but do you think Future could be here next time? Let us know in the comments!