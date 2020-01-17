Da Brat jokes about getting pregnant in the future amid paternity lawsuits

Instagram

Admitting the charm of the hit creator & # 39; Turn On the Lights & # 39 ;, the Illinois rapper / actress jokes that she could be pregnant after just posing with him at the event of leaders and legends full of YouTube Music stars .

Da brat apparently has been following FutureThe drama with her baby breasts. The 45-year-old actress / raptor joked about being the next mother of the 36-year-old rapper's son after meeting him at the Leaders and Legends event packed with YouTube Music stars.

During the event that took place on Wednesday night, January 15 in Atlanta, Da Brat took a picture with Future and shared it on his Instagram account. Speaking of his irresistible charm, he joked about getting pregnant with him. "I can't even lie, @future is lovely. I think I'm pregnant #babymama # 23. @Youtube," so she wrote in the caption, with a face with tears of joy emoji.

Many of Da Brat's famous friends and followers, including Towanda Braxton, Porsha Williams Y Mulatto, he found his publication hilarious. They left multiple emojis with tears of joy in the comments section.

Future, which currently has six children with six different women, has been sued by two women from Florida and Texas who claim that the star is the father of their respective daughters and sons. Cindy Renae Parker, who presented the documents in a Texas court in October, hinted in December that the spitter "Jumpman" offered him "secret money" to keep his son hidden.

He published a quote that said: "Do it. Because your children deserve a mother they can boast about," and added in the caption: "I know that one day Legend will be proud to have fought for him and I did not accept the silence ". & # 39; to keep it hidden. "

Cindy and Florida resident Eliza Seraphin, who is also suing the rapper for the paternity of her Reign baby, genetic tests were done on her children to support her legal offers. "DNA tests were performed to determine the brotherhood of the alleged brothers," reads the medical document. "According to the results of the tests obtained from the analysis of the DNA test listed, the probability of being half-brother is 99.999996%." According to the results, "the probability that they share a common biological parent is 30,462,556 to 1."

Paternity lawsuits aside, Future is enjoying its new romance with Lori Harvey. The couple recently made their relationship public when the model shared a video of him landing a kiss on his cheek during his getaway to Jamaica.