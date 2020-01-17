Cricket debate: & # 39; Ollie Pope will soon play for England in all its forms & # 39; | Cricket News

Alec Stewart and Paul Farbrace talk about the Centurions of England Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes, in addition to the ban on Kagiso Rabada for the fourth test





Ollie Pope will soon be on the sides of England's white ball, Alec Stewart told The Cricket Debate

Alec Stewart says that Ollie Pope will soon be a regular in England in all three international cricket formats.

Pope completed his first century of England on day two of the Port Elizabeth Test, finishing undefeated in 135 as he declared the side of Joe Root in 499-9.

REPORT | SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

The 22-year-old has not yet played a white ball game for his country, but averages about 38 in List A cricket for Surrey and played a series of ingenious shots against South Africa in St George's Park on Friday.

"It will only be a matter of time before I play all forms for England because it's that smart," Stewart said. The cricket debate, in a program that you can listen to in the player above or by downloading here.

"We saw some of these 360 ​​shots when he reached the hundred, if he is doing a reverse sweep and hitting Kagiso Rabada, that will be brilliant. I seriously believe he will be a superstar."

"We will talk, we will read and here that he is a fantastic talent that we are lucky to have but that he has to remain the Pope I know, keep his feet firm on the ground, what he will do."

0:37 Pope played an incredible reverse ramp shot against Kagiso Rabada while his England teammates watched in amazement Pope played an incredible reverse ramp shot against Kagiso Rabada while his England teammates watched in amazement

"If you surround yourself with good people and don't believe in your own publicity, we have a serious talent for a long time."

"What is so impressive about him is that he learns. When he was injured (in 2019), he called me and said how I can make the most of these three months."

Stewart also feels that another of his Surrey contingents, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, could put pressure on Jos Buttler's place, averaging 24.13 in the tests since the beginning of 2019.

Buttler was caught and thrown by Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj for one of 15 balls on Friday, and Stewart says he should contribute more to the bat with Foakes, the top glove.

Jos Buttler has averaged less than 25 in the tests since early 2019

Foakes scored a century in his debut in Sri Lanka at the end of 2018, but then dropped to the Final Test in the West Indies last January with Bairstow taking the gloves before moving on to Buttler for the series of two Tests in New Zealand before Christmas.

"More and more people talk and write about Jos because he is a great talent," Stewart said of Buttler.

"We've seen glimpses, but he has to understand soon how he is going to play. He seems a bit confused right now."

"I can't believe Foakes does not go to Sri Lanka (in March); he will turn there and want your best wicketkeeper on the team."

"It is then if he plays but he is the best goalkeeper and the last time he wore a test class cricket player."

S Africa vs England Live

Also in the Cricket Debate, Stewart and former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace, now sports director in Warwickshire, discussed …

– Pope's technique, temperament and headband!

– Should all young people be trained to hit like Pope?

– How South Africa "lost the plot and its discipline,quot; with the ball

– The ninth test of Ben Stokes and how he is always "ahead of the game,quot;

– Why did it take until 13 for England to unleash Mark Wood?

– How it could work on day three in St George's Park

Save 40% when you buy a NOW TV Sky Sports TV pass for only £ 20

Watch the third day of the third Test between South Africa and England, in Port Elizabeth, live from 7.30 on Saturday morning in Sky Sports Cricket.