Craig O & # 39; Shannessy says data, AI the future of tennis: & # 39; Just scratching the surface & # 39;

"At the end of that game, Rafa's mind was scrambled eggs."

Craig O & # 39; Shannessy was part of the Dustin Brown team of coaches when the German qualifier sensationally eliminated the two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal at the All England Club in 2015.

Through numbers, patterns and data, O & # 39; Shannessy orchestrated the game plan to send Nadal to pack in the second round almost five years ago.

"After the game, I described it as organized chaos," O & # 39; Shannessy told Omnisport. "Many times with Dustin he is pure chaos. Sometimes he wins with him, sometimes he loses. What surprised us was that we organized his chaos so that people (who) would not know him, would have seen him thinking that all hell is He is releasing, while I see that the party says: "He is executing the patterns of which we speak perfectly."

"It's about taking away what Rafa wanted to do. It's about attacking him early at the point, it's about attacking him completely, going after returns simply because you know where the service is going, about the shots and bringing it." It's just about playing with your mind and making it very unclear. "

O & # 39; Shannessy, who is recognized as a world leader in teaching and analysis, has continued to transform the sport. He partnered with Novak Djokovic as his main strategist in 2017 and helped the Serbian return to the top with four major titles in three years.

Now that he works with the 2019 US Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini, Jan-Lennard Struff, Alexei Popyrin and Tennis Canada, O & # 39; Shannessy calculates the numbers for his players.

"In each match, the player receives a preliminary report that has text, specific details about what the players like to do. I will put a lot of numbers, tables and graphs, particularly on the service patterns and the duration of the rally, and then the video ". said. "You keep hammering and supporting the winning strategy in as many different ways as you can."

The man who is at the forefront of analytics in tennis was asked how much further the data can go.

"We're still far away. We're just scratching the surface," said O & # 39; Shannessy. "There are a lot of numbers and data we see, but we still don't know exactly what it means. The next five years will be incredibly important and we will know much more than we know now. We are just at the beginning of the trip."

On data and patterns, O & # 39; Shannessy added: "For example, when you return, you cannot cover everything. Players who try to cover everything basically end up covering nothing. You look at it for the score, if a player is 30-30 , you really need the point. If you are in 40-15, you don't necessarily need the point.

"Therefore, players will have the tendency to gravitate to certain places when they need that point and if you are sitting there waiting for him, suddenly the advantage of that point is completely given. Instead of the unbalanced comeback, the server is unbalanced because the return is getting stronger and faster.They are on defense rather than offensive.

"At the beginning of my career as a coach, I naturally put great emphasis on the opponent, the idea is that you will play 50 games in a year and you can only play two or three where you think you have played incredibly. The other 47 is going to be your game B or C the one that triumphs, so the more you understand, it's not about you playing a phenomenal tennis, it's about making them play badly. That mentality takes the pressure off and takes it to the other side of the court. "

Then there is artificial intelligence. Stats Perform, of which Omnisport is a part, harnesses the true power of sports data by harnessing advances in artificial intelligence to generate the richest ideas in the industry, although it is relatively untapped in tennis.

"AI is able to process some very large data and make sense of it," added O & # 39; Shannessy. "The ability to make forecasts from there on percentages and situations. I am already looking for the best way to incorporate AI and the final result to basically help players win more games."