Conor McGregor says that talks with Manny Pacquiao for boxing inclination for the world title are in progress & # 39;

Conor McGregor says the talks with Manny Pacquiao are "ongoing,quot; after declaring his desire to fight for a world boxing title.

The Irishman is ready to return to UFC 15 months after a defeat by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov when he faces Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas on Saturday.

While McGregor, a former two-peso UFC champion, has his immediate focus on the Octagon, he still imagines another crack in boxing after losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a fight in August 2017.

A rematch with Mayweather remains a goal for McGregor, who said there are talks to face Pacquiao, the great Filipino who won the WBA welterweight title (Super) last July.

"I would love Floyd's revenge. For what was in front of me, I thought I did very well, and with some minor adjustments, I would have done even better," McGregor told a news conference before UFC 246.

"I feel like I could take that victory now. Manny Pacquiao, the talks have been ongoing."

"For me, one of my aspirations now is to win a world boxing title. I think it would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and something I hope to achieve in the future and something I will achieve."

"I returned with my boxing coaches at Crumlin Boxing Club, where I learned to throw a punch. I have been seated on my punches, we have cleaned some things and I feel very confident in my boxing skills."

"It would be an honor to return to boxing."