Conflict in Libya: the UN proposes a ceasefire monitor | Libya News

The renegade military commander of Libya, Khalifa Haftar, said he agreed with the terms of the ceasefire agreement in Moscow, despite not signing it before leaving Moscow.

Haftar forces have been fighting the National Agreement Government recognized by the United Nations for control of the capital, Tripoli, since April.

The UN has proposed a monitoring mission in Libya to ensure that the ceasefire is not violated.

Haftar is expected to attend new talks in Berlin this weekend.

James Bays of Al Jazeera reports from the UN.