Commercial rumors of the NHL 2020: Toronto Maple Leafs have reported on New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev

It's no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs could use another option for a substitute goalkeeper. Michael Hutchinson (3-7-1, saving percentage of .885, average of 3.83 goals allowed) has performed poorly behind Frederik Andersen during the first half of the season, leaving general manager Kyle Dubas with an apparent desire to Make some changes in position.

The potential answer? According to James Mirtle of Athletic, the Leafs have talked to the Rangers several times this season about Alexandar Georgiev, 23.

Georgiev, a free agent not recruited from Bulgaria, has accumulated solid numbers in small seasons with the Rangers since signing during the 2017-18 season. In more than 65 games played, the netminder has compiled a record of 30-26-6, accumulating a lifetime savings percentage of .914 and an average of 2.99 goals against the road. This, according to Mirtle, has put Georgiev's name on the radar of the league and has made it part of a precarious goal situation in New York.

Henrik Lundqvist, the franchise's icon and the longtime owner, has one more season remaining in his contract. The club's main goal prospect, Igor Shesterkin, seems prepared to take over when Lundqvist moves away, leaving Georgiev as a strange man for at least another year, too long to juggle three goalkeepers on an NHL list .

However, the Rangers want an NHL-ready player in exchange for Georgiev, which Mirtle imagines might end up being Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnson or Alexander Kerfoot. Darren Dreger of TSN intervened on Twitter to suggest that not even Kapanen, who ranks fifth in Toronto in general scores (10 goals, 18 assists) would sufficiently influence Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton to make a move now.

Toronto is looking for a substitute goalkeeper, of course; does not replace opener Frederik Andersen (22-8-6, saving percentage of .912, 2.80 goals against the average). According to reports, this makes it unlikely that the team will move valuable young pieces now for a netminder who will not often play the rest of this season.

Still, Maple Leafs have to make their own decision on the goalkeeper when Andersen's contract expires after next season. Some healthy competition in the 2020-21 net entry certainly could not hurt.