Clippers head coach Doc Rivers accused of cheating a blonde wife with a much younger brunette

The Los Angeles Clippers head coach is caught by a shutter who has a dinner date with a mysterious brunette despite being married to his college girlfriend, Kristen.

Doc Rivers, the Los Angeles Clippers head coach, is beaten by rumors of infidelity. The former basketball player was accused of cheating on his wife for 34 years, Kristen rivers, after he was caught by the camera hugging a younger woman.

It is rumored that the 58-year-old NBA coach enjoyed dinner with the mysterious brunette at the San Vicente Bungalow in West Hollywood earlier this week. The woman placed her head on her shoulder while he hugged her while they waited for the camera help.

Doc Rivers is married to his blond college girlfriend, Kristen, since 1986. They share four children together. The couple never announced a separation, but they are supposedly in the process of divorcing.

In 2015, her daughter Callie posted backlinks on her parents' anniversary. "More than 30 years, and they are still holding back. Happy anniversary to my parents, thanks for setting the best example," he said.

In September 2019, Doc accompanied his daughter Callie down the hall to marry Dallas Mavericks Seth Curry. He posted photos of the wedding, but there were no images of his wife. "What a wonderful day! #Proudfather," he wrote.

Before dating Seth, Callie was in a relationship with Clippers Paul George but he cheated on her with a stripper who later gave birth to her son. "Doc changed his own son, then changed to the guy who hit a stripper while dating his daughter. Doc Rivers doesn't care about ANYTHING but about winning," said the sports presenter. Body Logan At that time, he didn't speak with the coach, referring to his son Austin, who was changed to the Wizards in 2018.