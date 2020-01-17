Chris Martin and Emily Blunt accuse John Krasinki of avoiding his messages

John Krasinki was recently accused by two renowned celebrities of ignoring his messages, a report by Just Jared revealed. Reportedly, Chris Martin, who appeared in The Ellen DeGeneres show Earlier in the week, he explained that he sent Emily and John an idea for a musical after he saw A peaceful place.

Chris Martin explained that the joke was that the musical would not have music or audio effects. On their Instagram account, Ellen @ & # 39; Emily and John asked if they received the message from the Coldplay leader.

John, in response, stated that he did not receive an email from Chris Martin, while at the same time boasting that Chris was a "global treasure." As noted above, Chris Martin was in The Ellen DeGeneres show Talking about his 16 year old daughter who just got her first job.

Chris told the story of how he introduced himself to his daughter's work in a clothing store with some fudge, but she was not as welcoming as he expected.

Regarding Chris's musical idea, it is not surprising that John and Emily Blunt did not respond to the text, because when A Quiet Place came out, it was one of the most talked about movies of the year.

According to the film's Wikipedia page, it was launched two years ago in 2018, written and directed by The office alum, John Krasinki, with the help of additional writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

The film stars Emily Blunt and John himself, as well as Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds.

The film is about a family that tries to survive in a world where aliens have taken over, except that aliens are completely blind and instead have an incredible sense of hearing. Reportedly, the film was inspired by other successful and critically acclaimed films such as In the bedroom, it is not country for old, as much as Alien.

A peaceful place He earned $ 340 million with a budget of only $ 17- $ 21 million, making it one of the most lucrative projects of that year. Currently, the film also has a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.



