China's birth rate in 2019 is the lowest in 70 years of communist government | China news

China's birth rate fell to its lowest level last year since the formation of the People's Republic of China in 1949, which adds to the concerns of a long-term challenge for the government, as the aging of society and the reduction of the workforce accumulate pressure on a decelerating economy.

To avoid a demographic crisis, the communist government abolished the one-child policy in 2015 to allow people to have two children, but the change has not resulted in an increase in pregnancies.

In 2019, the birth rate stood at 10.48 per 1,000 people, slightly below the previous year, according to data from the National Statistics Office (NBS) published on Friday.

The number of births has now decreased for three consecutive years. Still, there were 14.65 million babies born in 2019.

Many young couples in China are reluctant to have children because they cannot afford medical care and education along with expensive housing.

Meanwhile, divorce rates are reaching records. In the first three quarters of 2019, about 3.1 million couples filed for divorce, compared to 7.1 million couples who married, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

The lowest number of births since 1961

He Yafu, an independent demographer based in southern Guangdong Province, said the total number of births in 2019 was the lowest since 1961, the last year of a famine that left tens of millions dead. He said there were approximately 11.8 million births that year.

The American academic Yi Fuxian, principal scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told the AFP news agency that although China has abolished its one-child policy, there has been a change in the mentality of the population, with the people now used to smaller families.

According to official figures, the population of China was 1,400 million at the end of 2019, increasing by 4.67 million compared to the previous year.

But Fuxian believes that China's population is overestimated and, according to his work, the real population "began to decline in 2018,quot;.

While China's limit on family size could be completely eliminated, the demographer said citizens are still being punished for having three children, although some areas have reduced punitive measures.

However, China has recently pointed out that it could end the family size limits altogether. A draft of the new Civil Code, which will be presented at the annual session of the rubber stamp parliament in March, omits any mention of "family planning."

& # 39; Slow long-term problem & # 39;

The one-child policy was introduced by former leader Deng Xiaoping to curb population growth and promote economic development, with exceptions for rural families whose firstborn was a woman and for ethnic minorities.

The measure was mainly applied through fines, but it was also notorious for forced abortions and sterilizations.

The result was dramatic: fertility rates decreased from 5.9 births per woman in 1970 to approximately 1.6 at the end of the 1990s. The rate was below the level needed to replace the population: 2.1 births per woman .

The stagnant birth rate could represent a problem for the economy in the future, as the country's workforce continued to decline last year.

The NBS said 896.4 million people were of working age, among 16 and 59, in 2019, a fall of 897.3 million in 2018.

This marks the eighth consecutive year of decline. The workforce is expected to decrease by up to 23 percent by 2050.

"The demographic problem is slow in the long term," he told AFP.

China's economy grew 6.1 percent in 2019, its slowest pace since 1990, as it was affected by weaker demand and a blunt trade war with the United States.

"Because China's education levels have increased, in the short term, the population problem should not affect growth too much," he told the news agency.

"But in the long run, if the trend continues, it would represent a great drag on economic growth."