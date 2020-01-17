China launches #MeToo activist who covered protests in Hong Kong

BEIJING – The Chinese authorities have released a prominent activist and journalist #MeToo whose detention almost three months ago triggered a protest by human rights groups, his friends said Friday.

The activist, Huang Xueqin, 32, was arrested by police in October in the southern city of Guangzhou on charges of "picking up disputes and causing problems," a vague accusation that the government often uses to silence activists.

Ms. Huang gained prominence as a #MeToo activist who confronted China's patriarchal culture, helping dozens of women to report cases of sexual harassment. More recently, he had drawn attention for traveling to Hong Kong and writing essays on anti-government protests there.

In a message to her friends on Friday, Ms. Huang said she was grateful for her support.

"This is Xueqin and I have returned," he wrote, according to a friend who received the message and asked not to be identified. "A second of darkness does not blind people."