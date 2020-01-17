China launches #MeToo activist who covered protests in Hong Kong

BEIJING – The Chinese authorities have released a prominent activist and journalist #MeToo whose detention almost three months ago triggered a protest by human rights groups, his friends said Friday.
The activist, Huang Xueqin, 32, was arrested by police in October in the southern city of Guangzhou on charges of "picking up disputes and causing problems," a vague accusation that the government often uses to silence activists.
Ms. Huang gained prominence as a #MeToo activist who confronted China's patriarchal culture, helping dozens of women to report cases of sexual harassment. More recently, he had drawn attention for traveling to Hong Kong and writing essays on anti-government protests there.
In a message to her friends on Friday, Ms. Huang said she was grateful for her support.
"This is Xueqin and I have returned," he wrote, according to a friend who received the message and asked not to be identified. "A second of darkness does not blind people."
The #MeToo movement in China has taken several prominent figures in media, academy and religion, despite the censorship of government and culture dominated by men.
"We are not brave enough to stand out as one person," Huang said in a 2018 interview with The New York Times. "But together, we can be strong."
Human rights experts welcomed Ms. Huang's release, although they warned that the Communist Party's campaign to silence voices of dissent was still in full force.
"The fact that she was arrested is an accusation of Beijing's hostility towards independent activism and journalism," said Sophie Richardson, Chinese director of Human Rights Watch, a defense group.
Under the presidency of Xi Jinping, who came to power in 2012, authorities have arrested and imprisoned dozens of lawyers, journalists and activists.
It is not clear why the authorities arrested Ms. Huang. In recent months, the government has harassed and detained citizens of the continent who have shown their support for the protests in Hong Kong, which party leaders see as a separatist movement.
In her essays on the demonstrations there, Ms. Huang wrote about attending a great march in June. He also criticized mainland China's restrictions on freedom of expression.
Calls to Guangzhou police on Friday night were not immediately answered.
Mr. Xi's efforts to limit dissent have continued to send waves of anxiety through China's community of activists. Last month, as part of a national offensive, authorities detained several prominent human rights lawyers who attended a planning meeting in the eastern city of Xiamen.
One of the lawyers arrested, Ding Jiaxi, had spent several years in prison for his role in the New Citizens Movement, a group of activists who asked officials to reveal financial assets. Xu Zhiyong, another prominent leader of that movement who also attended the meeting in Xiamen, is now hidden, activists say.
"Will this persecution ever end?" Said Richardson of Human Rights Watch. "And will responsible Chinese officials ever be responsible?"