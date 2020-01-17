Cher is furious after Wendy Williams teases Joaquin Phoenix's "cracked,quot; lip and becomes furious

Although Wendy Williams apologized after her callous comments about Joaquin Phoenix's alleged cleft lip, it turns out that someone is not even close to forgiving her! Upon learning of the scandal, Cher turned to social networks to drag the host of the talk show for her scandal that had already caused a great reaction.

But while other people who called her earlier seemed to forgive Wendy after her apology, Cher did not.

In fact, he believes there is no way that an apology can compensate for what he did and wants Wendy to be fired from his own talk show.

As you know, this whole drama began with Wendy trying to congratulate the actor.

However, he ended up insulting the entire split community and many took the time to educate her on the matter.

It should be noted that Joaquin has denied having a cleft lip in the first place, claiming in the past that it was a "non-surgical scar."

Wendy realized her mistake, apologized and even donated money to charities that help children with the condition.

However, that was not the end.

Upon hearing what Wendy said and perhaps even worse, the gesture he made, Cher was furious!

He tweeted in capital letters: @ Wendy Williams I was going to try to keep my temper, BUT I'M SHIT, ANGRY. In 1985 I made a movie called "MASK,quot;! THROUGH THE FILM IN WHICH I PARTICIPATED WITH CHILDREN, AND ADULTS WHO HAD CRANIOFACIAL ANOMALIES. YOU DON'T HAVE AN IDEA WHY THESE PPL GOES ON! 20+ OPERATIONS. BEFORE THEIR TEENS, MOST TIME IS PAINED, SCARED, BUT THEY HAVE EXPECTED THAT THEY WILL LOOK LIKE NORMAL. THE HEART AND FEAR TO WHICH THEIR PARENTS PASS IS UNFORGETTABLE. "

Cher even said that Wendy should lose her job!

When a fan pointed out that Wendy had already apologized, Cher showed no mercy.

His response was that: ‘THERE IS NO APPEAL FOR WHAT HE DID … AND LAUGHS ABOUT !! I know these children and adults. GO FOR HELL, YOUR PARENTS GO THROUGH HELL! Fk your apology. YOU WANT TO KEEP YOUR WORK! I can't contain my anger. "



