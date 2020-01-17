Chelsea becomes the first sports team to adopt the definition of anti-Semitism IHRA | Soccer news

IHRA's working definition of anti-Semitism states: "Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of the Jews, which can be expressed as hatred towards the Jews."







Chelsea has become the first sports team in the world to adopt the definition of anti-Semitism of the International Alliance for Holocaust Remembrance.

It is the last step in his campaign & # 39; Say no to anti-Semitism & # 39 ;, launched in January 2018, which aims to address racism and discrimination in the countryside, in the stands and in society.

Chelsea says they will ensure that butlers receive training on how to identify anti-Semitic abuse on game days, while supporters will be offered education on the definition of IHRA work.

Chelsea president Bruce Buck said: "We believe that adopting the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism is an important statement for our football club."

"Although we have been working according to these guidelines for many years, we hope that by formalizing the IHRA classification, we can further address anti-Semitism and discrimination through better understanding and education.

The memorial mural to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day was presented at Stamford Bridge this week.

"Soccer has an unmatched ability to do good in society, and we must harness this power to address all forms of discrimination in the stands and in our communities."

Dr. Kathrin Meyer, executive secretary of IHRA, added: "The International Alliance for the Holocaust Remembrance praises Chelsea's decision to adopt IHRA's functional definition of anti-Semitism.

"Soccer is such an important part of communities around the world, that it brings together hundreds of millions of people."

"Given the importance of football, it is vital that clubs like Chelsea, which are a role model for many, demonstrate their commitment to combat anti-Semitism so that football remains a source of pleasure and pride, not exclusion and hate,quot;.

"We look forward to working with more football clubs and sports organizations around the world as they join us in our fight against anti-Semitism."

IHRA's working definition of anti-Semitism states: "Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of the Jews, which can be expressed as hatred towards the Jews.

"The rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed at Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and / or their properties, towards Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

Chelsea's announcement comes the same week they revealed a memorial mural of Jewish footballers and British prisoners of war who were sent to Nazi camps.

The artwork, which was painted by Solomon Souza, will mark the Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27.