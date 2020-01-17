Charlie Nicholas Premier League predictions, including Liverpool vs Manchester United | Soccer news





Charlie Nicholas returns with his last round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns for his last round of Premier League predictions with a look at Liverpool vs. Manchester United and Burnley vs. Leicester, both live Renault Super Sunday.

Newcastle vs Chelsea – Saturday Night Football, live starting at 5 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League, starting at 5:30 p.m.

I've never seen injuries like this in Newcastle. It could have been Rochdale, but Steve Bruce wanted his side to pass. He is not fighting particularly in a battle of descent, but the way things could materialize could mean that they end up doing so. There is still a lot of work to do.

Newcastle has 26 points and may need 40 to survive: we are seeing around four wins and two draws. They may have to play this as a game away from home. Fans will not like it, but they are in the background. Chelsea is strong away from home and can hit the counterattack if Newcastle leaves that option open.

Chelsea will want to bridge the gap with Wolves, Manchester United, Sheffield United, Tottenham and Arsenal. They will not want to go too inconsistent, since they will be worried again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley vs Leicester – Renault Super Sunday, live from 1 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League, starting at 2 p.m.

Burnley is right in the mix at the bottom. The only two people we really talk about are Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes. They have never been consistent scorers; They can get 12 or 10, maybe jump up to 15, but that's not enough to be a top half team, unless they have wide players or midfielders, like Jeff Hendrick or Dwight McNeil.

There has been no talk of these people for a while. On the back, the vulnerability is there and it is certainly questionable. When you try to break down Burnley and understand, it is very difficult to predict. Leicester can take the physique but they want the teams to approach them. Leicester has lost a bit, and after the strong defeat in Liverpool, they may have been questioned, especially the players by Brendan Rodgers.

James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes had a verification of the reality of the level they are trying to reach. Vardy can remain silent for 75 minutes and score a goal, that's Jamie Vardy and he can hurt you all the time. Leicester will hesitate and leave the accelerator, but this is what happens with that style of play. Burnley is digging his heels at the moment, he won't be glamorous and Leicester will try to knock him down, but he will be harassed.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Manchester United – Renault Super Sunday, live from 4 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Manchester United goes there scared. For the first time in many years, Liverpool could be seen hiding them properly. What does that mean for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? What does that mean for young players? Marcus Rashford takes them.

Man United won't want to be ashamed, but if Liverpool scores quickly and get their two full backs bombed, it could mean trouble.

I do not say that this is easy to do, but Liverpool has something within them at the moment that says they are not giving up the belief that they may remain undefeated. Liverpool has kept six successive clean sheets and that tells us that they have hardened there.

United showed me that I was wrong in Etihad and they can do it again, but I can only see a very comfortable victory at Liverpool. This is Anfield, the crowd will want blood and Liverpool will give them more; It is one of these days when Liverpool will flex their muscles, say they will be champions, and that is what I think will materialize.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs Tottenham – Saturday, 12.30 p.m.

Tottenham will miss Harry Kane. They have survived before, but he is their best player, so they will miss him. They have the same defense they have had in the last three or four years. They still play Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Harry Winks right in front, as well as adding Davinson Sanchez over the years. Where is the crisis? Is there really so much to worry about?

I heard that Tottenham fans were having a pop in Christian Eriksen. Why do they boo you? Did you boo Vertonghen, Alderweireld or Rose? No. Why focus on Christian Eriksen? He has been a fabulous player for them. They returned to be pessimistic and look for excuses.

Nigel Pearson has been honest and told his Watford team that they are good players. The defense is listening to Pearson, as he knows what he is doing in that department. They are becoming more and more believers, even though this is a difficult match.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Sheffield United – Saturday, 3pm

Sheffield United may have been drained from going to Manchester City and Liverpool during the holiday period, which is no surprise.

They were lucky against West Ham last week, and there was no comfort zone where they looked natural and could squeeze the game. They can go and squeeze the Arsenal as they risk from the back. If they can reach them for 20-25, they could start giving them doubts.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out and rightly so there is no debate about it, but Arsenal can adapt. They need more than Nicolas Pepe, but Alexandre Lacazette can turn it around and Mikel Arteta can ask him to be more in the penalty area. It was just a draw at Crystal Palace, but they should have won the game in the first 45 minutes.

Arsenal is only seven points above the drop zone, and I don't see it materialize, but they are closer to that than Chelsea. I will go for a victory at Arsenal, but it will take them a while to break Sheffield United.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton vs Aston Villa – Saturday, 3pm

I had a conversation with Jeff on Friday and Saturday; he was trying when I went 0-5 for Manchester City, but the signs were there for Villa, and I got the right margin of victory. Wesley is out, but what has he done that means he will be missed dramatically? Defensively, they are very open and do not get adequate protection from midfielders.

I admire Dean Smith, since he wants to attack. He wants to play Jack Grealish in a forward position more than he likes, but I like it there. Anwar El Ghazi is also playing even though Villa buys all these attacking players. They need to recover their basics; The three plants were excellent in Leicester, but they were exposed against Manchester City, as the guards did not do their job and disappeared.

Brighton is not playing bad enough to be in the position they are. Glenn Murray should have got the tie last week at Everton, and that would have made a good draw at Goodison Park. They could have easily obtained some of that. Brighton is a team that can defend itself, especially at home.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace – Saturday, 3pm

I feel something that Manchester City is ready to come alive again. It may seem silly, but it was as if they needed the first half of the season. They have their foot in the door for the final of the Carabao Cup, while they are in a good position for the Champions League. It was as if Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane's injuries caused Pep Guardiola to ask if he was getting enough of Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesús.

He's getting more than enough from Kevin De Bruyne. I think he wants to play more with Phil Foden, but until David Silva leaves, he may not fit so much. It has been a huge disaster in the back for them. Unfortunately, John Stones has been retreating and I don't understand why. The only asset he lacks is trust, and that has really affected him.

Crystal Palace got a decent result against Arsenal, but I don't see them doing what they did before when Andros Townsend scored an incredible goal. I do not see that Palace is a great threat in the counterattack, so it will be another routine victory for City.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 4-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich vs Bournemouth – Saturday, 3pm

Oh my! This is where Jeff's wallet opens and then closes. There is always a game and you think it will be difficult, but you can't say who will win here. It will be tight, but it will be tense.

This is the game that I like very much, as it will be exactly that. Who has enough confidence to get on the ball? Who will make the difference? Who will make a mistake? Eddie Howe needs to balance the right of attack and score goals, but Bournemouth must stop giving in.

Norwich is on a stage that must win where they sit eight points away with 16 games to play. Norwich will chase him, so we can have an open soccer game. Bournemouth needs some of that, a victory can close the gap and lift the entire camp, anywhere. I see tension, I see many mistakes, but I see that this is a game with many goals. This result will not help Norwich.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-3 (50/1 with Sky Bet)

Southampton vs Wolves – Saturday, 3pm

Wolves like open play, while Southampton likes to play outside instead of St Mary's. Danny Ings is in the shape of his life right now. Tottenham is currently talking about him, but he is in the happiest period of his life; He is guaranteed to play every weekend and is scoring, why would he be interested in moving?

He has only been in Southampton for a short period and is doing business. If you want it, Southampton just needs to show you some respect and it will stay. He has been there and has done the entire session at the bank. The energy and momentum are back in Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has such a small group but does not want to take a risk since the purchases have not been the best nor have they worked. Southampton looks a bit like Watford, maybe not as well, but it can feel as good as Watford. The wolves are sitting in seventh place, but Southampton has risen to 12th place in the table.

If they beat the wolves, they live up to them. It is a notable table and league this season. For that reason I can't separate them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Everton – Saturday, 3pm

What a cracking game. David Moyes, who thought he would get the job of Everton, faces his former club once again. I have to be honest; I thought Everton fans were tremendously cruel to Moyes.

He enters through the door of West Ham and everyone wonders how he will get along. He has to prove a point and keep West Ham alive, but I played the Everton game and they just deserved to win against Brighton. In the end, they were in panic.

Carlo Ancelotti has picked up a couple of decent results, but the scar and shame of losing to Liverpool schoolchildren still persist. He will want to prove a point to Everton fans and really, he thinks he should be there. It seemed that it should have been his job, but they were with the fabulous Carlo Ancelotti and he is a different man.

West Ham will be aggressive and face them. Everton is a talented group and they are an inconsistent group. This weekend I will go for narrow scorelines, so Jeff Stelling may be worried about the jackpot of £ 250,000.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

