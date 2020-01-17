Charlie Hunnam fights dengue fever and other health problems during the filming of & # 39; Shantaram & # 39;

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Passing through & # 39; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; Pacific Rim & # 39; He remembers suffering one disease after another in India while filming Apple TV's adaptation of Gregory David Roberts' 2004 novel.

Actor Charlie Hunnam fought dengue fever and a series of nasty infections while filming his next show "Shantaram"on location in India.

The "The Pacific coast"The star plays a runaway prisoner in Apple TV's adaptation of the best-selling 2004 novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, but surviving the filming of several months proved to be a real challenge for the British, as he suffered from illness after disease.

"I had a series of quite important health problems that, as they progressed, seemed like a series of assassination attempts," he joked about the United States. "Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon".

"I had a lung infection, which becomes a sinus infection, and then I had conjunctivitis in my two eyes, then I had an ear infection, then I had strep throat, then a bacterial intestinal infection, and then I was bitten by a mosquito and dengue contracted, "Hunnam recalled.

The endless series of ailments left the 39-year-old man in disbelief: "It was a bit confusing, because I am proud to have impeccable personal hygiene," he said. "But I think some of those things will sometimes go against you."

"I think my immune system was too delicate, because I'm too clean. You have to roll a little in the mud."

The nightmare shooting took place shortly after Hunnam faced a separate medical emergency during what was supposed to be a relaxing camping trip, when he accidentally interrupted a wasp nest and had to run naked through the forest to escape the forest. swarm.

Hunnam was bitten several times, and ended up in his doctor's office two days later.

"I got very sick and talked to my doctor and he said: & # 39; You probably had so much poison in your system that your body starts creating antibodies to fight the poison & # 39 ;, and then if they bit me again, because I have those antibodies in my system, I could have a very bad reaction, "he shared. "Therefore, I'm supposed to carry an EpiPen (an anaphylaxis vaccine that can save lives) but, of course, I'm an idiot and I don't."

After enduring a few difficult months, Hunnam could not wait to say goodbye to 2019: "It was a strange year, but we are in a new decade," he said optimistically.