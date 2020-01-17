Celine Dion dedicates Miami concert to mother after her death

Wenn

While preparing to take the stage in Miami, the hit singer of & # 39; My Heart Will Go On & # 39; He mourns the loss of his beloved mother who died in his native Canada.

Up News Info –

Celine DionHer mother died at 92.

Therese Dion, a 14-year-old mother, died in her native Canada in the early hours of Friday, January 17, 2020, when she was surrounded by family and friends, according to local CTV News.

His death arises months after his eldest daughter, Claudette Dion, revealed that she had been fighting a number of important health problems, including memory loss and hearing and visual impairment.

Her husband, Adhemar, died in 2003.

Affectionately known in Canada as Maman Dion, Therese co-wrote Celine's first song, "It Was Only a Dream," which was sent to music director Rene Angelil in 1980 in hopes of giving her 12-year-old daughter a recording contract.

Celine became Rene's protective superstar, while they also fell in love and married in 1994.

Later, Teresa became a television personality and organized her own cooking show, while also known for her philanthropy, and founded the Maman Dion Foundation in 2006 to help disadvantaged children.

His death comes at a difficult time for the Dion family: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 marked the fourth anniversary of Rene's death, while Celine's brother, Daniel, died four years ago on Thursday.

Successful creator "My Heart Will Go On", who is currently on tour, went to Instagram on Friday to mourn the loss of her mother as she prepared to take the stage in Miami, Florida.

Alongside an old black and white photo of his entire family, Celine wrote: "Maman, we love you so much …"

"We dedicate you the show tonight and I will sing with all my heart. Love, Celine xx …"

<br />

The 51-year-old singer had previously shared her love for her mother in a special tribute for Mother's Day last year 2019, posting online: "Now more than ever, I realize the importance of the role of mother Not only did you give me my life, but you also wrote my destiny. I love you mom. "