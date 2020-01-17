Cassie joins her beautiful daughter Frankie in a new video: Alex Fine's ladies are doing great

Cassie loves this new thing she is experiencing called motherhood thanks to her baby, Frankie Fine.

Part-time cowboy wife and fitness expert Alex Fine delighted fans by going to social networks, and posted a sweet video where she hugs with the newborn.

In the video, Cassie is dressed casually while holding her baby in her arms. The model decided to take a quick look at her baby's face before moving the camera away.

The actress has published a handful of stunning photos of her cutie pie, and supporters are amazed at how beautiful she is.

One person replied: "I am so happy that I am finally happy ❤️ The sister moved away from that other man and did not even look back."

Another sponsor said: "It makes moms look good hahaha ❤️ Motherhood looks good on her ❤️😍The life she has been waiting for ❤️"

This follower shared this sweet comment for the radiant mother: “She has come a long way with her love life in a span of a year! Woohoo! Happy So happy for her! Nothing better than seeing a mother be a mother. Many women abandon their children.

This person chose to attack Cassie's ex, Diddy: "Look how happy she has been since she moved from Diddy,quot;

That will be a beautiful girl 💕 ".

Before the birth of his daughter, Alex took the time to write a sweet message: “Letter to my daughter

I will be the first man in your life and I will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever.

I never thought that my heart could grow more after meeting your mother … then I discovered that we were having you, and instantly I felt a love that is so indescribable.

I promise to be at every dance, concert, sporting event and school play recital, whatever you decide to do. I will be there and support you. I'm your number one fan.

“I promise to be a man that you and your mother will admire and love. I will always listen to them and put them both first.

I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated. ”

Love is real



